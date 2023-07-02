MLB All-Star Rosters Voting Results 2023: Full Selections, Starters, Snubs and Voting

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced the remaining selections this year's All-Star Game on Sunday evening.

The American League pitchers are as follows:

Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels), Gerrit Cole (New York Yankees), Luis Castillo (Seattle Mariners), Sonny Gray (Minnesota Twins), Nathan Eovaldi (Texas Rangers), Kevin Gausman (Toronto Blue Jays), Shane McClanahan (Tampa Bay Rays), Framber Valdez (Houston Astros), Michael Lorenzen (Detroit Tigers), Kenley Jansen (Boston Red Sox), Emmanuel Clase (Cleveland Guardians), Félix Bautista (Baltimore Orioles) and Yennier Cano (Baltimore Orioles).

Meanwhile, the AL reserves will be:

Salvador Perez (Kansas City Royals), Adley Rutschman (Baltimore Orioles), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays), Whit Merrifield (Toronto Blue Jays), Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays), José Ramírez (Cleveland Guardians) and Brent Rooker (Oakland Athletics).

A few players felt like major snubs in the American League. Wander Franco (.286 with nine homers, 41 RBI, 46 runs, 26 stolen bases, .810 OPS) being bypassed was maybe the biggest surprise. And Josh Naylor (.295 with 10 homers, 58 RBI, 30 runs, .808 OPS) arguably was more deserving than Guerrero, though the Blue Jays' slugger brings plenty of name recognition.

Over to the National League, where the pitching staff is as follows:

Zac Gallen (Arizona Diamondbacks), Spencer Strider (Atlanta Braves), Bryce Elder (Atlanta Braves), Justin Steele (Chicago Cubs), Mitch Keller (Pittsburgh Pirates), Josiah Gray (Washington Nationals), Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers), Marcus Stroman (Chicago Cubs), Alexis Díaz (Cincinnati Reds), Josh Hader (Sand Diego Padres), Devin Williams (Milwaukee Brewers) and Camilo Doval (San Francisco Giants).

And here are the NL reserves:

Matt Olson (Atlanta Braves), Ozzie Albies (Atlanta Braves), Austin Riley (Atlanta Braves), Dansby Swanson (Chicago Cubs), Pete Alonso (New York Mets), Will Smith (Los Angeles Dodgers), Elias Díaz (Colorado Rockies) and Jorge Soler (Miami Marlins).

In the National League, Fernando Tatis Jr. (.277, 15 homers, 40 RBI, 45 runs, .854 OPS) and Nick Castellanos (.314, 11 homers, 52 RBI, 49 runs, .863 OPS) felt like the biggest snubs. Both are having very strong seasons.

Major League baseball already announced the Midsummer Classic's starters on Thursday. Here's a look at the American League Starters:

1B: Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays

2B: Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

SS: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

3B: Josh Jung, Texas Rangers

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels; Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays; Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (injured, likely to be replaced)

C: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

DH: Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

And here are the National League starters:

1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

2B: Luis Arráez, Miami Marlins

SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

OF: Ronald Acuña, Atlanta Braves; Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers; Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves

DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers

The pitchers and reserves, meanwhile, were selected by both the players and commissioner's office.

The game itself will be held at Seattle's T-Mobile Park on July 11 at at 9 p.m. ET (FOX).