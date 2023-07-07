Ranking the Top NBA Trade Targets Still on the Market

0 of 6

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

With most of the high-end NBA free agents locking down new deals quickly, our offseason attention turns to unfinished trade business.

Just as Kevin Durant's (first) trade request overshadowed the league's annual signing free-for-all last summer, Damian Lillard and James Harden are hijacking the news cycle this time around. Neither superstar has gone anywhere just yet, but that could change in a hurry.

In addition to those two, we've got several other big names on the market—or at least accompanied by enough reporting and speculation to warrant some attention. The out-of-nowhere blockbuster doesn't really exist anymore. If someone's getting traded, there's a good chance the preceding days and weeks featured some whispers of imminent action.

To keep things simple, we'll base these rankings of likely trade candidates on the value of their return packages. Nobody's getting a Rudy Gobert-level haul anymore, but a couple of these players could bring back a young star and a couple of first-round picks from the right team.

Things move quickly at this time of year, so we'd better get to it before half of this list is dealt.