Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, LSU: Which CFB Team Has Best Hype Video Since 2020?

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Are you ready to get hype?

In the age of social media, college football programs have gotten very adept at making hype videos ahead of big matchups. But who did it the best?

That's what we're here to find out.

Was it the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of this past season's National Championship Game?

The Bulldogs ultimately blew out TCU, 65-7, winning their second straight title in the process.

Or how about Michigan ahead of its matchup with hated rivals Ohio State before their 2021 matchup?

The Wolverines won that game 42-27, propelling them to a Big-Ten title and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Speaking of the Buckeyes, is their hype video from the delayed start of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic the top option?

Ohio State went on to blow out Nebraska, 52-17, before ultimately winning the Big-Ten title and earning their own berth in the College Football Playoff.

And finally, there was LSU's video ahead of the National Championship Game in 2020:

LSU beat Clemson 42-25 and was a perfect 15-0 that season, led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

So which video had you most hype?