    Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, LSU: Which CFB Team Has Best Hype Video Since 2020?

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 3, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) following the Georgia Bulldogs game versus the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Are you ready to get hype?

    In the age of social media, college football programs have gotten very adept at making hype videos ahead of big matchups. But who did it the best?

    That's what we're here to find out.

    Was it the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of this past season's National Championship Game?

    Georgia Football @GeorgiaFootball

    𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐲 | Game Fifteen<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalChampionship</a> <a href="https://t.co/OtFsWPQBMX">pic.twitter.com/OtFsWPQBMX</a>

    The Bulldogs ultimately blew out TCU, 65-7, winning their second straight title in the process.

    Or how about Michigan ahead of its matchup with hated rivals Ohio State before their 2021 matchup?

    Michigan Football @UMichFootball

    The time is 𝐧𝐨𝐰.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBlue</a> <a href="https://t.co/dPWuTni494">pic.twitter.com/dPWuTni494</a>

    The Wolverines won that game 42-27, propelling them to a Big-Ten title and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

    Speaking of the Buckeyes, is their hype video from the delayed start of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic the top option?

    Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB

    This one's for all of us. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fight?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fight</a> <a href="https://t.co/pve6IpGWf3">pic.twitter.com/pve6IpGWf3</a>

    Ohio State went on to blow out Nebraska, 52-17, before ultimately winning the Big-Ten title and earning their own berth in the College Football Playoff.

    And finally, there was LSU's video ahead of the National Championship Game in 2020:

    LSU Football @LSUfootball

    A Swag You Have Never Seen <br>This Is Our Time. <a href="https://t.co/NuPaWdVM16">pic.twitter.com/NuPaWdVM16</a>

    LSU beat Clemson 42-25 and was a perfect 15-0 that season, led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

    So which video had you most hype?