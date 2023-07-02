Knicks Rumors: Damian Lillard, James Harden Trades Not 'Aggressively' Pursued

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Despite some marquee options available, it appears the New York Knicks feel ready to go with the current roster.

Ian Begley of SNY recapped the team's attitude within free agency and wrote that despite the availability of James Harden and Damian Lillard, the team is likely not pursuing either.

"James Harden and Damian Lillard are both available via trade," Begley wrote. "But as of late Saturday night, I don't believe New York has been aggressively pursuing either player."

Begley then continued by stating that the team did look into acquiring Paul George, but it now looks ready to roll with the current group.

"As things currently stand, the Knicks seem likely to enter next season with the 2022-23 roster mostly intact," Begley wrote.

New York has not been quiet in free agency, but most of the moves were based on keeping the band together. Josh Hart opted in for 2023-24, and the team traded Obi Toppin and brought in Donte DiVincenzo.

However, with Harden and Lillard available, it was always possible that the franchise would shake it up. Harden is not the player he once was but remains a star. He averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games last season and helped lead the 76ers to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

He opted in to his $35.6 million player option for 2023-24, but it is known that he did so with the expectation that the team would trade him. Lillard is under contract through 2026, and a player option could keep him on the payroll until 2027. His contract length and production make him more valuable than Harden.

The 32-year-old averaged 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 2022-23. The Trail Blazers did not qualify for the postseason, and Lillard requested a trade July 1 in hopes of playing for a contender.

The Knicks took a step in the right direction in 2022-23, winning a playoff round for the first time since 2013. However, it looks like the team is content building around the core it has as opposed to shaking it up for a big-name star like Lillard or Harden.