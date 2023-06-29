Knicks Rumors: Josh Hart Exercises $12.9M Contract Option for 2023-24 NBA Season

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks and guard Josh Hart opted into his $12.9 million contract option for the 2023-24 NBA season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 28-year-old averaged 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in 2022-23, emerging as a vital backcourt cog next to Jalen Brunson after a midseason trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Knicks are Hart's fourth NBA team in six seasons, and he has expressed an interest in finding a team that wants to keep him for the long term.

"I want a home. I want to find a home. This is a place where I would love that home to be," he said of remaining with the Knicks, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post. "On the court, there are so many things that align with my principles as a player and off the court just being around with friends and close to family. This would be an amazing spot. Hopefully they feel the same."

The Villanova product is a strong defender and three-point shooter who also doubles as one of the NBA's best rebounding guards. He's also developed into a good secondary ball-handler, averaging around four assists per game each of the last three seasons.

Coach Tom Thibodeau tends to gravitate toward players with Hart's pliability and unselfish nature. He's the type of player who can fit into any roster and showed a willingness to come off the bench in New York after spending his entire time in Portland as a starter.