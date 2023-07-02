Angel Reese's 15 Rebounds Helps USA to FIBA Women's Americup Win vs. Argentina

Angel Reese's 15 Rebounds Helps USA to FIBA Women's Americup Win vs. ArgentinaJuly 2, 2023
Argentina kept it close, but Team USA held strong and won their second game in the FIBA Women's AmeriCup 65-56.
The Argentinians, who are the 30th ranked team in the world, tied it up with just under five minutes to go, but a balanced scoring attack from the top-ranked U.S. guided the team to the nine-point victory. LSU star Angel Reese only contributed five points in the win, but she put on a masterclass on the boards with a game-high 15 rebounds.
Palace Sports Agency @PSportsAgency
Team USA goes on a late run to get by Argentina in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AmeriCupW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AmeriCupW</a> group stage 🔥<br><br>Rickea Jackson 17 PTS 5 REB<br>Lauren Betts 10 PTS 11 REB<br>Jewel Spear 9 PTS <br>Charisma Osborne 8 PTS<br>Angel Reese 5 PTS 15 REB<a href="https://twitter.com/iamthathooper?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iamthathooper</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/laurenbetts12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@laurenbetts12</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/spearj23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@spearj23</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CharismaOsborne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharismaOsborne</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Reese10Angel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Reese10Angel</a> <a href="https://t.co/bCrWKSpflf">pic.twitter.com/bCrWKSpflf</a>
The win improves the U.S.'s tournament record to 2-0, and fans on Twitter showed their appreciation for Reese and her elite play on the glass.
The victory comes after the U.S. defeated Venezuela 80-54 in their first game of the tournament. Reese had 11 points in that matchup.
Team USA is off until July 4th when they take on Brazil at 4:40 E.T. Brazil is also 2-0, earning victories over Cuba and Venezuela.