    Angel Reese's 15 Rebounds Helps USA to FIBA Women's Americup Win vs. Argentina

    Jack MurrayJuly 2, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - APRIL 02: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    Argentina kept it close, but Team USA held strong and won their second game in the FIBA Women's AmeriCup 65-56.

    USA Basketball @usabasketball

    2-0 🔥<br><br>🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AmeriCupW?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AmeriCupW</a> <a href="https://t.co/s7aZ3fkbZN">pic.twitter.com/s7aZ3fkbZN</a>

    The Argentinians, who are the 30th ranked team in the world, tied it up with just under five minutes to go, but a balanced scoring attack from the top-ranked U.S. guided the team to the nine-point victory. LSU star Angel Reese only contributed five points in the win, but she put on a masterclass on the boards with a game-high 15 rebounds.

    Palace Sports Agency @PSportsAgency

    Team USA goes on a late run to get by Argentina in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AmeriCupW?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AmeriCupW</a> group stage 🔥<br><br>Rickea Jackson 17 PTS 5 REB<br>Lauren Betts 10 PTS 11 REB<br>Jewel Spear 9 PTS <br>Charisma Osborne 8 PTS<br>Angel Reese 5 PTS 15 REB<a href="https://twitter.com/iamthathooper?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iamthathooper</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/laurenbetts12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@laurenbetts12</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/spearj23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@spearj23</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CharismaOsborne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharismaOsborne</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Reese10Angel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Reese10Angel</a> <a href="https://t.co/bCrWKSpflf">pic.twitter.com/bCrWKSpflf</a>

    The win improves the U.S.'s tournament record to 2-0, and fans on Twitter showed their appreciation for Reese and her elite play on the glass.

    Jay A Helton @JayAHelton24

    Good job winning i know you'll will the entire thing go Team USA Ladies Specially the lady that adore the most Angel Reese keep playing good and keep up the good work

    K.H.T.🎙️🔥 @official_keith3

    Angel Reese is relentless on the Glass my Goodness

    The victory comes after the U.S. defeated Venezuela 80-54 in their first game of the tournament. Reese had 11 points in that matchup.

    Team USA is off until July 4th when they take on Brazil at 4:40 E.T. Brazil is also 2-0, earning victories over Cuba and Venezuela.

