Angel Reese's 15 Rebounds Helps USA to FIBA Women's Americup Win vs. Argentina

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Argentina kept it close, but Team USA held strong and won their second game in the FIBA Women's AmeriCup 65-56.

The Argentinians, who are the 30th ranked team in the world, tied it up with just under five minutes to go, but a balanced scoring attack from the top-ranked U.S. guided the team to the nine-point victory. LSU star Angel Reese only contributed five points in the win, but she put on a masterclass on the boards with a game-high 15 rebounds.

The win improves the U.S.'s tournament record to 2-0, and fans on Twitter showed their appreciation for Reese and her elite play on the glass.

The victory comes after the U.S. defeated Venezuela 80-54 in their first game of the tournament. Reese had 11 points in that matchup.

Team USA is off until July 4th when they take on Brazil at 4:40 E.T. Brazil is also 2-0, earning victories over Cuba and Venezuela.