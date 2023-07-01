Angel Reese Scores 11 to Lead USA to Win vs. Venezuela in FIBA Women's AmeriCup

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The United States women's basketball team kicked off the 2023 FIBA Women's AmeriCup with a bang, defeating Venezuela 80-54 in the opening game of the group stage at Domo de la Feria in Mexico.

LSU star Angel Reese, fresh off winning a national championship with the Tigers, was one of the game's top performers as she finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one block. She made 4 of 7 shots from the floor.

Reese was named to the Team USA roster for the women's AmeriCup, which is held every two years, in May after tryouts in Colorado Springs. The tournament features the top players from 10 different countries in North America, South America and the Caribbean.

This is the first time the 21-year-old is representing the United States.

Playing for Team USA is only the next step in what should be a very successful career for Reese. After this tournament, she'll aim to win another title with LSU before entering the WNBA draft.

The United States will be back in action on Sunday against Argentina. The Americans also have group stage matchups against Brazil and Cuba on tap.