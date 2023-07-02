WWE Rumors: Latest on John Cena's Future After Surprise Return at Money in the Bank

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

John Cena made a surprising return to WWE on Saturday at the Money in the Bank premium live event in London, but don't expect to see him again any time soon.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that there are no further creative plans for Cena beyond Saturday's event.

"As of now, WWE higher ups tell Fightful that Cena was only set for this show and didn't have upcoming programs planned," Sapp stated (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News). "Though that can always change if his schedule frees up. WWE were very happy with how things went for his appearance."

Fans at the O2 Arena were shocked to hear Cena's music hit in the middle of Saturday's show. Sapp noted that "WWE did very well at keeping it a secret, as it was kept very close to the vest, and almost no one knew" he'd be at the event. He cut a promo advocating for a WrestleMania to be held in London.

Cena has not wrestled full-time since transitioning to an acting career. He had a match with Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 in April, and it's likely that will be his last time competing in a ring for quite a while.