Zion Williamson Explains Design of New 'Jordan Zion 3' Shoes: 'Making It out the Mud'

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Zion Williamson's third signature sneaker was unveiled this weekend as part of Jordan Brand's showcase for the Quai 54 Tournament in Paris, and the design of the Jordan Zion 3 holds a special meaning to the New Orleans Pelicans star.

"This is crazy. It still doesn't feel real that I have a signature shoe, and here we are with Jordan Brand on my third one," Williamson said, per Brandon Richard of Complex. "The Zion 3 not only tells my story of making it out the mud, but it is one that I believe many basketball players out there will like because of its low-to-the-ground feel and incredible cushioning."

Richard noted that Williamson "often tells the Jordan design team that he 'made it out of the mud,'" which references his humble beginnings in his hometown of Marion, South Carolina. Therefore, "the materials and color splatter on the upper of the Zion 3 represent Williamson stepping out of the mud," and "the upper was created with 3D imaging of Williamson's foot last launching 'through the mud,'" Richard stated.

Williamson further explained what he wants his third signature shoe to represent:

"In one of the early brainstorm meetings, I told the Jordan Brand that I wanted my third signature shoe to really represent my dedication to my craft despite hard times growing up. The success I've had so far hasn't just happened because of my natural abilities. I kept saying I had to get it out the mud, you know, I had to really work for everything I have now. When people put on my shoe, I hope they genuinely feel that greatness can come from anywhere, and dreams can be achieved if you work hard enough."

The 22-year-old is hoping to bounce back from yet another injury-riddled campaign next season. He's appeared in just 114 career games since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Pelicans in 2019.

The Jordan Zion 3 will be available starting in September in four colorways. The Pelicans are surely hoping the two-time All-Star will be healthy enough to bring the sneakers to the court for a full season in 2023-24.