Buying or Selling Latest NBA Trade and Offseason Rumors

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Every July, the NBA redoubles its efforts to prove truth is stranger than fiction. Superstars change teams in dramatic fashion, seemingly stable organizations blow things up and new powers emerge out of nowhere.

Once the bedlam subsides, we settle into a state of relative calm...before the next crop of disgruntled stars and ambitious executives start figuring out how to upend everything next summer.

Keep that cycle of chaotic renewal in mind while digesting this note on Joel Embiid from The Heavy's Sean Deveney:

"No, just no way," one GM said flatly when asked about Embiid asking out. "He is a different kind of character. He is a lot more like (Damian) Lillard and (Bradley) Beal because he wants to be loyal to the team, he wants to stay there, he has a lot of appreciation for how he has been treated there. Now, his contract is up in (2026) so that's three years. It's tough, the position he is in. If we're still talking about this in three years, you'd expect the story to change by then."

We have to start by noting the comparison to Lillard and Beal, both of whom will play for different teams in 2023-24. Those aren't the best names to invoke when making the case a player won't ask for a trade. Granted, they lasted longer than most thought was wise before requesting a move. But they're better used as examples proving no one stays put forever—not the opposite.

Embiid has seen the Philadelphia 76ers turn Ben Simmons into James Harden, and now Harden is on the way out. Doc Rivers is gone, too, replaced by Nick Nurse. Tyrese Maxey won't get his max extension this summer, and the Sixers are losing role players in free agency left and right. That's a lot of upheaval.

In the wake of a hugely disappointing postseason, one that followed Embiid's MVP campaign, it's hard to buy such a firm assertion that the superstar center won't be the next big name to angle for a trade.

Buy or Sell: Sell Embiid being the exception to the "everyone with enough clout gets restless eventually" rule. Maybe he won't follow Lillard and Beal's example right away. But it'd be naive to think he won't put serious pressure on the Sixers if they don't do something substantial soon.