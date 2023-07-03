Cowboys' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

Cowboys' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training CampJuly 3, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys' roster is largely set ahead of 2023 training camp While a couple of questions do remain (will Dallas decide to bring back Ezekiel Elliott), we probably won't see any more major moves before camp opens on July 25.
Of course, the process of identifying Dallas' 53 best players is just getting started, and the Cowboys could soon identify weaknesses or roster surpluses that need to be addressed before Week 1.
This could lead Dallas back to the trade market, where it acquired both wideout Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore earlier this offseason.
The Cowboys have $24.1 million in cap space remaining. However, they might not be able to adequately fill any or all emerging holes with free agents, and they could also look to flip players who might not make the roster for value.
With this in mind, let's examine three logical trade candidates Dallas could consider moving in the coming weeks.
DT Johnathan Hankins
Back in October, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. He recorded 10 tackles in five games with Dallas but spent time on injured reserve with a pectoral strain before reappearing in the playoffs.
The Cowboys re-signed Hankins to a one-year, $1.3 million deal this offseason, but that was before using a first-round pick on Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith.
Smith is a relatively raw prospect, so it could make plenty of sense to keep Hankins at a bargain price for the coming year.
"The Wolverine is more traits and tools than a finished project, but it's going to be hard to find more defensive tackles with more potential than he has," Matt Holder of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department wrote of Smith.
However, if Smith defies expectations and establishes himself as a starter ahead of Week 1, Hankins could become expendable.
Moving Hankins would save $940,000 in 2023 cap space and would likely offset the cost of acquiring him in the first place—a 2024 seventh-round pick.
While Hankins is 31 years old and hasn't played a full season since 2020, he's still a valuable player who could start for a team with less depth along the defensive front. A lot hinges on Smith's development, but if he's ready to go, Hankins would be a logical trade candidate.
CB Jourdan Lewis
Cornerback Jourdan Lewis has been a fine contributor for the Dallas Cowboys over the past six seasons. Primarily a nickel defender, he does have some inside-outside versatility, and he was fantastic when on the field last season—he allowed an opposing passer rating of just 74.2 in coverage.
However, Lewis was also limited to seven games last season by a foot injury. This opened the door for then-rookie DaRon Bland, Though the fifth-round pick hadn't played inside before, he rose to the challenge and played well before moving outside to replace the injured Anthony Brown.
"It was actually fun playing inside and outside," Bland said, per Layten Praytor of the team's official website. "Just different views and more action on the inside than outside. ...Wherever they put me, I'll take the job."
Bland went on to lead the Cowboys with five interceptions while allowing an opposing passer rating of just 82.2 in coverage.
With Gilmore coming in to replace Brown, Bland is a candidate to replace Lewis, who will be a free agent in 2024. While keeping Lewis for depth purposes would make plenty of sense, the Cowboys could potentially get a quality return by trading him. They would also save $4.7 million in 2023 cap space by dealing him.
Edge Dorance Armstrong
As is the case with Lewis, depth could lead the Cowboys to consider moving pass-rusher Dorance Armstrong ahead of the 2023 season. Armstrong has been valuable as a rotational rusher, and he had a career year in 2022, finishing
with 8.5 sacks and 18 quarterback pressures.
"It was one of the best seasons of my career so far," Armstrong said, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC. "I'm looking to come back better and stronger."
However, the Cowboys aren't exactly short on pass-rushing talent. The rotation inicludes two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons—who is bulking up and converting from linebacker to a full-time edge-rusher this offseason—three-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence, 2022 second-round pick Sam Williams, Dante Fowler Jr. and rookie fourth-round pick Viliami Fehoko.
While a team can never have too many good pass-rushers, the Cowboys might find more value with Armstrong on the trade market. Any contender that has struggled to get after the quarterback would likely offer up an enticing trade package for his services.
Though Dallas isn't hurting for cap space, it would save $5.8 million by trading Armstrong. Perhaps just as importantly, the Cowboys could free up a roster spot and get players like Williams and Fehoko valuable training-camp reps by moving him ahead of Week 1.
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.