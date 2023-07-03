Cowboys' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

0 of 3

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' roster is largely set ahead of 2023 training camp While a couple of questions do remain (will Dallas decide to bring back Ezekiel Elliott), we probably won't see any more major moves before camp opens on July 25.

Of course, the process of identifying Dallas' 53 best players is just getting started, and the Cowboys could soon identify weaknesses or roster surpluses that need to be addressed before Week 1.



This could lead Dallas back to the trade market, where it acquired both wideout Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore earlier this offseason.

The Cowboys have $24.1 million in cap space remaining. However, they might not be able to adequately fill any or all emerging holes with free agents, and they could also look to flip players who might not make the roster for value.



With this in mind, let's examine three logical trade candidates Dallas could consider moving in the coming weeks.

