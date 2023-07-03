Way-Too-Early Top Contenders for the 2024 Stanley Cup

0 of 5

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Let's face it, the NHL cycle never really stops.

The regular season goes from October to April, followed by the playoffs through June, and then by the off-ice frenzy that is draft preparation and free agency signing.

And before you know it, teams will begin reporting for another 82-game go-round when training camps start to trickle open in early and mid September.

So maybe it's not all that crazy to be thinking about the Stanley Cup Final, 2024 edition.

Amid all the other ongoing activities related to pucks, sticks and skates, the B/R hockey team figured now was as good a time as any to begin considering the favorites to be the next team to hoist the silver chalice—ultimately composing a list of the five that ought to be considered way-too-early top contenders for a celebratory parade come springtime.

Recent performance along with a forecast for next year's results were the main criteria considered in whittling away the pretenders, and, as always, we invite you to reply with a prognosticative thought or two of your own in the comments section.