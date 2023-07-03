Booking WWE Feuds For Edge, LA Knight, What to Do With AEWs Jericho, More Quick Takes

Booking WWE Feuds For Edge, LA Knight, What to Do With AEWs Jericho, More Quick TakesJuly 3, 2023
August's SummerSlam and All In events being on the horizon for WWE and AEW give fans plenty to look forward to in the weeks ahead as the cards for both supercards begin to take shape.
Between title changes, returns and significant storyline developments, multiple matches for WWE's biggest party of the summer were made apparent at Money in the Bank. The fallout from the critically-acclaimed pay-per-view will make WWE TV this week must-see, specifically when SmackDown emanates from the iconic Madison Square Garden this Friday.
Edge's path to SummerSlam will become clear when he joins The Grayson Waller Effect, while WWE's follow-up with the white-hot LA Knight will be of utmost importance. On the AEW front, what's next for Chris Jericho following his latest loss last week on Dynamite should also be revealed on Wednesday night.
This installment of Quick Takes will delve into potential programs for all three of these trending stars, Shayna Baszler's betrayal of Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre setting his sights on the Intercontinental Championship, and more.
Grayson Waller Is Edge's Best Option for SummerSlam Opponent
Edge has not be seen on WWE TV since losing in the first round of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament back in early May. Prior to that, he beat Finn Balor in a grueling Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39 to conclude his feud with The Judgment Day.
There's no obvious direction for The Rated-R Superstar at the moment, making his upcoming appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect all the more intriguing.
The blue brand doesn't have a wealth of strong heels for him to work with, so there aren't as many options as one might think.
Roman Reigns will presumably be tied up with Jey Uso, LA Knight is basically a babyface at this point, Karrion Kross is currently programmed with AJ Styles, and Austin Theory has been an afterthought for months.
Unless Bobby Lashley returns as a heel, that leaves Grayson Waller himself as Edge's best bet for a SummerSlam opponent.
Waller shined in his exchange with John Cena at Money in the Bank, and if he's cleared to compete from the leg injury he suffered back in April, then he could greatly benefit from sharing the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer at SummerSlam no matter the outcome.
Can Shayna Baszler Still Be Salvaged with Ronda Rousey Feud?
One of the biggest shockers at Money in the Bank saw Shayna Baszler betray Ronda Rousey during their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, costing them the twin titles.
The two have been nothing but a cohesive unit since becoming champions just over a month and have dominated the division. However, per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Rousey could be departing WWE imminently and intends to elevate her best friend on her way out.
The question is if fans will be willing to get invested in a feud between the two after all the bad booking they've endured in the last year and how devalued they've been.
Baszler has been on the main roster for over three years but has never been utilized properly on her own. A win over Rousey doesn't mean nearly as much as it should these days and might not be enough to convince viewers that this latest Baszler push is the real deal.
Another non-title story in the women's division is a big positive, but Baszler must return to her roots as a one-woman wrecking crew in order for the feud to have the effect Rousey wants it to. Her second stint with the company has largely been a disappointment, but she can end it on a high note if she can get Baszler back to her former glory.
Logan Paul Program Is a Perfect Consolation Prize for LA Knight at SummerSlam
WWE failing to capitalize on LA Knight's organic popularity at Money in the Bank doesn't necessarily mean all hope is lost for a strong singles push.
Having him win the opportunistic briefcase would have been ideal, but there are other avenues that would allow him to continue climbing the ladder to upper echelon of WWE. Challenging for the United States Championship would be one, but a feud with Logan Paul would cement him as a main-event player that much quicker.
Knight and Paul have had excellent chemistry any time they've interacted on WWE TV these past few weeks, both in the ring and on the mic. It has all the makings of a high-profile program and would be an awesome addition to the SummerSlam card.
Paul has proven himself as a fantastic fit for WWE and can get new eyes on anyone he's working with. That exposure for Knight would only further boost his stock and get him higher on the card where he belongs.
The meeting of the "megastars" could provide SmackDown with some stellar content in the weeks preceding SummerSlam, and from there, Knight can resume his ascent to super stardom.
Drew McIntyre Poses Biggest Threat Yet to Gunther's Intercontinental Title Reign
Before he can close in on the longest Intercontinental Championship reign of all-time, Gunther has his biggest obstacle yet ahead of him in the form of Drew McIntyre.
The Scottish Warrior returned at Money in the Bank following a three-month absence to confront the champ following his successful title defense against Matt Riddle. He fell short of taking the title in a Triple Threat in his last appearance on WWE TV at WrestleMania 39 and thus it only makes sense for him to renew his rivalry with Gunther now that he's back.
Gunther is on track to break The Honky Tonk Man's record in early September, but all signs point to his history-making run ending before then by McIntyre at SummerSlam.
Regardless of whether McIntyre re-signs with the company before his contract reportedly expires in early 2024 (h/t Fightful Select), he's perhaps the perfect person to hand Gunther his first loss on the main roster.
It can be argued that the honor should go to someone who can be elevated by beating the undefeated Imperium leader and not a former world champion, but there simply aren't many compelling options on the Raw roster right now.
Either way, Gunther vs. McIntyre one-on-one is an exciting first-time-ever attraction worthy of the SummerSlam stage.
Sammy Guevara Match Is Better Use of Chris Jericho at All In Than Sting Match
The first face-off between Chris Jericho and Sting felt like a major happening last month, but all of their interactions since then have completely killed interest in a potential singles match between them.
Their two tag team matches against each other at Forbidden Door and on the subsequent Dynamite were far from great and featured enough physicality to where fans weren't left wanting more.
If that was the planned direction for All In, AEW should consider other options for both icons, especially with Sammy Guevara being a much more logical opponent for Jericho at that event.
The mentor and pupil pairing have been teasing tension as of late and Guevara breaking away from Jericho Appreciation Society seems inevitable. Jericho putting over Guevara would be a much better use of Jericho at All In than a continuation of his rivalry with Sting that has already wore out its welcome.
The demise of Jericho Appreciation Society followed by The Demo God taking time off from AEW TV to refresh his stale character should be the endgame of whatever Jericho is involved in next.
