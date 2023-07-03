Booking WWE Feuds For Edge, LA Knight, What to Do With AEWs Jericho, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

August's SummerSlam and All In events being on the horizon for WWE and AEW give fans plenty to look forward to in the weeks ahead as the cards for both supercards begin to take shape.

Between title changes, returns and significant storyline developments, multiple matches for WWE's biggest party of the summer were made apparent at Money in the Bank. The fallout from the critically-acclaimed pay-per-view will make WWE TV this week must-see, specifically when SmackDown emanates from the iconic Madison Square Garden this Friday.

Edge's path to SummerSlam will become clear when he joins The Grayson Waller Effect, while WWE's follow-up with the white-hot LA Knight will be of utmost importance. On the AEW front, what's next for Chris Jericho following his latest loss last week on Dynamite should also be revealed on Wednesday night.

This installment of Quick Takes will delve into potential programs for all three of these trending stars, Shayna Baszler's betrayal of Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre setting his sights on the Intercontinental Championship, and more.