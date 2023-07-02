NHL Free Agency 2023: Rumors, Predictions for Patrick Kane, Erik Karlsson, More

NHL Free Agency 2023: Rumors, Predictions for Patrick Kane, Erik Karlsson, MoreJuly 2, 2023
Patrick Kane's injury situation presents NHL contenders with one of the more difficult free-agent decisions to make.
Kane, 34, underwent hip resurfacing surgery prior to the start of free agency.
Kane was always going to be an intriguing piece for contenders to add, but now that he may not at 100 percent until the second half of the regular season, those teams might be the only ones interested in him.
Most of the other free agents still available will sign sometime soon, including Tyler Bertuzzi, who is guaranteed to find a new home after the Boston Bruins could not afford his contract demands.
The trade market is also moving ahead at full steam with Erik Karlsson being the prized possession.
The San Jose Sharks defenseman could be headed to a contender, and there are plenty of teams interested in acquiring him.
Patrick Kane
According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, Kane "is on the radar of a few contenders, including the Dallas Stars.
Kane's market is most likely limited to contenders who could use a boost in the second half of the 2023-24 regular season.
The 34-year-old would essentially come into one of those teams to make a similar impact as a trade acquisition.
Most of the teams projected to be at the bottom of the standings would be less likely to land Kane because they would like him to be on the ice for a full year to help make an unlikely push toward the postseason.
Sportsnet's Ryan Dixon threw out one possibility if Kane were to go to a team outside of contention.
"Obviously his surgery is a complicating factor, but nobody looking to get into the Kane business is sweating out games in November, December and January. Unless a Buffalo homecoming is in his future — and, good lord, wouldn't that be fun — you would expect Kane to be joining a contender that only wants to know he'll be ready to go come the stretch run and post-season," Dixon wrote.
Kane should not be in any rush to sign a deal at the start of the free-agent window because of his current situation.
That does not mean a contender will not sign him at any point, but it may make more sense for Kane to sit back and evaluate his options.
Prediction: Kane does not sign until closer to regular season.
Erik Karlsson
TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported on Saturday that the Carolina Hurricanes "continue to push on" Karlsson.
The Norris Trophy winner is garnering plenty of attention on the trade market, as he seeks the opportunity to play for a contender.
Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas hinted that his team may be involved in the Karlsson pursuit as well, per Pittsburgh Hockey Now's Dave Molinari.
"That was the way I viewed that entire situation. I don't want to get too much into it, because I think some of it is private and doesn't involve a player who is ours, so I don't want to cross any league (tampering) lines and upset anybody," Dubas said.
"But at the same time … anytime there's a player of that caliber who comes available throughout my time here, especially in this next stretch, it's probably realistic to think that we'll be involved, or (will) see if there's a way we can be involved to add them to our group."
The three-time Norris Trophy winner is coming off the most productive offensive season of his career. He produced 101 points for the Sharks, which was 19 more than his previous high.
LeBrun also reported on Saturday that he believed Carolina, Pittsburgh and the Seattle Kraken had conversations with Karlsson. He also reported the Toronto Maple Leafs have interest, but they are not a front-runner.
Pittsburgh may be the most fascinating suitor of them all because the new front office may want to make a splash on the trade market, and adding someone like Karlsson could help the Penguins pursue one final Stanley Cup for Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.
Dubas was aggressive with player acquisitions during his time with the Maple Leafs, and the same thing could be in play with Pittsburgh.
Prediction: Pittsburgh lands Karlsson in trade with San Jose
Tyler Bertuzzi
The one thing we do know about Bertuzzi is that he will not return to Boston.
Bertuzzi was acquired as a short-term rental from Detroit during the regular season, but the Bruins could not afford his average annual value on the free-agent market, per Matt Porter of the Boston Globe.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Freidman broke down which teams could be involved in signing Bertuzzi on Sportsnet 590 The Fan (h/t NHL Rumors).
"I think Barbashev signing in Vegas was the best thing I think could have happened for Bertuzzi cause it took another similar player off the board. I just think that's huge for him," Freidman said. "I think there will be a lot of interest in him. I wouldn't be surprised if Toronto is one of the teams that takes a long look at him. We'll see where it goes."
Bertuzzi is only one year removed from producing a career best 62 points. He could provide any contender with some attacking depth, which is why the Maple Leafs should be so interested.
Toronto lost out on Ryan O'Reilly to the Nashville Predators, and although Bertuzzi is a winger and O'Reilly is a center, he could make up for some of the offense the Leafs lost on Saturday.
The Leafs have to be aggressive in filling their depth around Auston Matthews and Co. to make a deeper run at the Stanley Cup, and Bertuzzi can help them achieve that.
Prediction: Bertuzzi signs with Toronto.