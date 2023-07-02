NHL Free Agency 2023: Rumors, Predictions for Patrick Kane, Erik Karlsson, More

0 of 3

Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Patrick Kane's injury situation presents NHL contenders with one of the more difficult free-agent decisions to make.

Kane, 34, underwent hip resurfacing surgery prior to the start of free agency.

Kane was always going to be an intriguing piece for contenders to add, but now that he may not at 100 percent until the second half of the regular season, those teams might be the only ones interested in him.

Most of the other free agents still available will sign sometime soon, including Tyler Bertuzzi, who is guaranteed to find a new home after the Boston Bruins could not afford his contract demands.

The trade market is also moving ahead at full steam with Erik Karlsson being the prized possession.

The San Jose Sharks defenseman could be headed to a contender, and there are plenty of teams interested in acquiring him.