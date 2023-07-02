Predicting When Damian Priest, Iyo Sky Will Cash-in WWE Money in the Bank Briefcases

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Money in the Bank 2023 lived up to its billing as one of WWE's most exciting and eventful pay-per-views all year, specifically with the crowning of a two new Money in the Bank winners.

Damian Priest opened the event outlasting six elite athletes to capture the contract in the men's match. Later on in the evening, Iyo Sky reigned supreme over five of SmackDown and Raw's finest female stars, including her Damage CTRL stablemate, to become Ms. Money in the Bank.

Both are first-time winners and among the favorites to secure the opportunistic briefcases. Now the countdown is on for when they'll decide to cash in their guaranteed title shots and whether they'll do so successfully.

The Money in the Bank has proven to be a one-way ticket to super stardom for some in the past and a death wish for others depending on how they've been booked. Priest and Sky deserve a chance to get over at a main-event level and continue climbing the ranks to the top of the card, but it's all about the aftermath from here on out.

Let's look at how WWE can properly follow up with the 2023 Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank and attempt to predict when their cash-ins will come to fruition.