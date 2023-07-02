Knicks' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Donte DiVincenzo Contract

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks added some key rotational depth to their roster on Saturday by reportedly signing Donte DiVincenzo to a four-year, $50 million contract.

The DiVincenzo deal marks the first significant free-agent signing for the Knicks this summer, and New York now has 11 players on fully-guaranteed contracts for 2023-24, according to Spotrac.

While it's possible the Knicks could add some more depth this summer via free agency or trade, here's a look at the franchise's current projected 2023-24 roster and salary.

Starting Lineup

PG: Jalen Brunson

SG: Quentin Grimes

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson

Projected Roster and 2023-24 Salary

*estimated by Spotrac

Julius Randle, PF: $28.2 million

Jalen Brunson, PG: $26.3 million

RJ Barrett, SG: $23.9 million

Evan Fournier, SG: $18.9 million

Mitchell Robinson, C: $15.7 million

Josh Hart, SG: $13.0 million

Donte DiVincenzo, SG: $11.6 million*

Isaiah Hartenstein, C: $9.2 million

Immanuel Quickley, PG: $4.2 million

Quentin Grimes, SG: $2.4 million

DaQuan Jeffries, SG: $2.1 million non-guaranteed

Isaiah Roby, PF: $2.1 million non-guaranteed

Jericho Sims, C: $1.9 million partially guaranteed

Miles McBride, PG: $1.8 million

Knicks Salary Cap

With a core of Brunson, Randle, Barrett and Robinson, the Knicks were never projected to spend much this summer despite being eliminated by the Miami Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference playoffs.

However, there was little doubt that the franchise needed to make some depth upgrades to better compete for a title in 2023-24 and beyond with teams like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat running the East.

That said, the Knicks still have some wiggle room following DiVincenzo's deal.

ESPN's Bobby Marks provided more information:

New York's active roster salary cap is $161.3 million, according to Spotrac, which is under the new second tax apron of $182.7 million.

Closing Notes

The Knicks easily have one of the NBA's deepest backcourts now with DiVincenzo in the mix.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau has superstar and top scorer Jalen Brunson leading the way alongside a trio of solid two-way players in DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Quentin Grimes.

Plus, Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Immanuel Quickley, who has averaged 21.7 points per game as a starter in his career, is still in the mix.

Ultimately, this was a solid depth move for the Knicks, who are looking to build off their first second-round playoff appearance in 10 years.