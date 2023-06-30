NBA

    NBA Free-Agent Tracker 2023: Tracking All the Latest Signings

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2023

    NBA Free-Agent Tracker 2023: Tracking All the Latest Signings

      The race to catch the reigning champion Denver Nuggets doesn't start on opening night of the 2023-24 season.

      It starts in the summer.

      With the 2023 NBA draft already in the rearview mirror, the best way for teams across the league to improve their rosters is by signing free agents. James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet and Draymond Green ranked among the most important players to watch entering the offseason as their decisions could determine playoff spots for the upcoming campaign.

      With that as the backdrop, here is a look at all the free-agent moves for the 2023 offseason.

    Kings Agree to New Contract with Harrison Barnes

      The Sacramento Kings agreed to a new three-year, $54 million contract extension with Harrison Barnes, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Bulls Give Nikola Vučević New Deal

      The Chicago Bulls kept center Nikola Vučević with a three-year, $60 million contract extension, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Naz Reid Re-Signs with Timberwolves

      Big man Naz Reid re-signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a three-year, $42 million deal with a player option, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Contract Options

      • The Detroit Pistons picked up Alec Burks' $10.5 million option for the 2023-2024 season.
      • Victor Oladipo exercised his $9.5 million contract option with the Miami Heat for the 2023-24 season.
      • Talen Horton-Tucker exercised his $11 million contract option with the Utah Jazz for the 2023-24 season.
      • The Los Angeles Lakers picked up Jarred Vanderbilt's $4.7 million team option for the 2023-24 season.
      • Gary Trent Jr. exercised his $18.6 million player option with the Toronto Raptors for the 2023-24 season.
      • The Sacramento Kings picked up Kessler Edwards' $1.9 million option for the 2023-2024 season.
      • Andre Drummond exercised his $3.4 million player option with the Chicago Bulls for the 2023-24 season.
      • The Los Angeles Lakers did not guarantee Mo Bamba's contract and waived him.
      • The Los Angeles Lakers declined to pick up the team option on Malik Beasley's contract.
      • Jordan Clarkson exercised his $14.3 million player option with the Utah Jazz for the 2023-2024 season.
      • The Cleveland Cavaliers fully guaranteed Cedi Osman's $6.7 million contract for the 2023-2024 season.
      • The Los Angeles Clippers didn't guarantee Eric Gordon's $21 million contract, making him a free agent.
      • The New Orleans Pelicans declined to pick up the $1.8 million team option on Herb Jones' contract, making him a restricted free agent.
      • Josh Hart exercised his $12.9 million player option with the New York Knicks for the 2023-24 season.
      • James Harden picked up his $35.6 million player option with the Philadelphia 76ers but will work with the team to find a trade, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

      The list will be updated throughout free agency.

    Players Who Have Received Qualifying Offers

      • The Los Angeles Lakers extended Austin Reaves a $2.2 million qualifying offer.
      • The Los Angeles Lakers extended Rui Hachimura a $7.7 million qualifying offer.
      • The Brooklyn Nets extended Cam Johnson an $8.5 million qualifying offer.
      • The Portland Trail Blazers extended Matisse Thybulle a $6.3 million qualifying offer.
      • The Charlotte Hornets extended P.J. Washington an $8.5 million qualifying offer.
      • The Charlotte Hornets extended Miles Bridges a $7.9 million qualifying offer.
      • The Charlotte Hornets extended Theo Maledon a $1.8 million qualifying offer.
      • The Boston Celtics extended Grant Williams a $8.4 million qualifying offer.

      The list will be updated throughout free agency.

