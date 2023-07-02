Clippers' Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Russell Westbrook Contract

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers shored up their point guard position Saturday by bringing back former league MVP Russell Westbrook on a two-year deal worth nearly $8 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Westbrook, 34, had a strong late stint as the team's starter after signing with the organization in February. He played the first half of the season with the Lakers before being dealt to the Utah Jazz ahead of the trade deadline.

He eventually reached a buyout with the Jazz and headed back to Los Angeles, this time in different colors.

Here's how things stand with the Clippers' lineup, roster and salary-cap situation with Westbrook back in the mix.

Starting Lineup

PG: Russell Westbrook

SG: Paul George

SF: Kawhi Leonard

PF: Nicolas Batum

C: Ivica Zubac

Clippers Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Per Spotrac

Paul George, SG: $45.6M (2025)

Kawhi Leonard, SF: $45.6M (2025)

Norman Powell, SG: $18M (2026)

Marcus Morris Sr., SF: $17.1M (2024)

Ivica Zubac, C: $10.9M (2025)

Robert Covington, SF: $11.7M (2024)

Nicolas Batum, SF: $11.7M (2024)

Terance Mann, SG: $10.6M (2025)

Amir Coffey, SG: $3.7M (2025)

Bones Hyland, PG: $2.3M (2025)

Russell Westbrook, PG: $3.8M (2025)

Kenyon Martin Jr., SF: $1.9M (2024)

Brandon Boston Jr., SG: $1.8M (2024)

Jason Preston, PG: $1.8M (2024; contract currently non-guaranteed)

Free Agents

Eric Gordon, SG: UFA

Mason Plumlee, C: UFA

Moussa Diabate, PF: RFA

Xavier Moon, SG: UFA

Salary Cap

The Clippers have about $185 million invested in 13 players, which puts them just over the new second apron of $182.8 million. If they stay over the second apron, they won't have access to the $5 million taxpayer mid-level exception, and they'll face bigger penalties in future years should they continue to surpass it.

That's why small deals like the ones for Westbrook and Kenyon Martin Jr. are so crucial. They address positions of need while not breaking the bank.

Notes

The question with the Clippers has never been talent, considering that they arguably have the most name recognition of any team in the league with superstars like Westbrook, Leonard and George.

The bigger issue with them—and likely one of the only things that has kept them from true title contention—is health. Leonard and George, the franchise's two massive acquisitions from the 2019 offseason, haven't managed to stay healthy throughout their tenures in Los Angeles.

George missed the 2023 playoffs with a right knee sprain and Leonard ended up tearing his meniscus just two games into their first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns.

On the bright side, Westbrook showed flashes of his old greatness in that series after Leonard went down. He averaged 23.6 points per game to go along with 7.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in the postseason.