    Clippers' Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Russell Westbrook Contract

    Francisco RosaJuly 2, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 25: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers shored up their point guard position Saturday by bringing back former league MVP Russell Westbrook on a two-year deal worth nearly $8 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Westbrook, 34, had a strong late stint as the team's starter after signing with the organization in February. He played the first half of the season with the Lakers before being dealt to the Utah Jazz ahead of the trade deadline.

    He eventually reached a buyout with the Jazz and headed back to Los Angeles, this time in different colors.

    Here's how things stand with the Clippers' lineup, roster and salary-cap situation with Westbrook back in the mix.

    Starting Lineup

    PG: Russell Westbrook

    SG: Paul George

    SF: Kawhi Leonard

    PF: Nicolas Batum

    C: Ivica Zubac

    Clippers Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

    Per Spotrac

    Paul George, SG: $45.6M (2025)

    Kawhi Leonard, SF: $45.6M (2025)

    Norman Powell, SG: $18M (2026)

    Marcus Morris Sr., SF: $17.1M (2024)

    Ivica Zubac, C: $10.9M (2025)

    Robert Covington, SF: $11.7M (2024)

    Nicolas Batum, SF: $11.7M (2024)

    Terance Mann, SG: $10.6M (2025)

    Amir Coffey, SG: $3.7M (2025)

    Bones Hyland, PG: $2.3M (2025)

    Russell Westbrook, PG: $3.8M (2025)

    Kenyon Martin Jr., SF: $1.9M (2024)

    Brandon Boston Jr., SG: $1.8M (2024)

    Jason Preston, PG: $1.8M (2024; contract currently non-guaranteed)

    Free Agents

    Eric Gordon, SG: UFA

    Mason Plumlee, C: UFA

    Moussa Diabate, PF: RFA

    Xavier Moon, SG: UFA

    Salary Cap

    The Clippers have about $185 million invested in 13 players, which puts them just over the new second apron of $182.8 million. If they stay over the second apron, they won't have access to the $5 million taxpayer mid-level exception, and they'll face bigger penalties in future years should they continue to surpass it.

    That's why small deals like the ones for Westbrook and Kenyon Martin Jr. are so crucial. They address positions of need while not breaking the bank.

    Notes

    The question with the Clippers has never been talent, considering that they arguably have the most name recognition of any team in the league with superstars like Westbrook, Leonard and George.

    The bigger issue with them—and likely one of the only things that has kept them from true title contention—is health. Leonard and George, the franchise's two massive acquisitions from the 2019 offseason, haven't managed to stay healthy throughout their tenures in Los Angeles.

    George missed the 2023 playoffs with a right knee sprain and Leonard ended up tearing his meniscus just two games into their first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns.

    On the bright side, Westbrook showed flashes of his old greatness in that series after Leonard went down. He averaged 23.6 points per game to go along with 7.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in the postseason.