John Cena Returns to Pitch WWE WrestleMania in London; Hits Grayson Waller with AA

John Cena made a surprise appearance at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view in London on Saturday with the purpose of driving up hype for a potential WrestleMania in the English capital.

However, the 16-time world champion was rudely interrupted by Grayson Waller, who ended up on the wrong end of an Attitude Adjustment for his troubles.

The segment started with Cena hyping up the O2 Arena crowd and wondering why WWE hadn't hosted a pay-per-view in London in over 20 years. He later said that the London crowd had earned his respect before pitching the idea of staging a WrestleMania there.

Out came Waller, who expressed his respect for Cena but also his disappointment on promoting London as a potential WrestleMania destination.

The Australian said that The Show of Shows should go to his home country if it heads anywhere overseas.

The 33-year-old even invited Cena to appear on the "Grayson Waller Effect" at the hypothetical Australian WrestleMania, an opportunity that he turned down.

Waller didn't take kindly to that and attacked Cena, who quickly rebounded by hitting his foe with the Attitude Adjustment.

WrestleMania has never been held overseas during any of its 39 iterations. The 40th edition will take place in Philadelphia on April 6-7, 2024.

