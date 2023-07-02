X

    Alex McGough, Deon Cain Lead Stallions to 2023 USFL Championship Win vs. Maulers

    Francisco RosaJuly 2, 2023

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - JUNE 25: Deon Cain #85 of the Birmingham Stallions runs the ball against the New Orleans Breakers during the third quarter in the USFL South Division Championship at Protective Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Alex Slitz/USFL/Getty Images for USFL)
    Alex Slitz/USFL/Getty Images for USFL

    It's the beginning of a USFL dynasty for the Birmingham Stallions, who are back at the top of the mountain.

    The Stallions defended their league title Saturday night with a 28-12 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, finishing off a campaign in which they were the best team in the league wire to wire.

    After a slow start to the night offensively thanks to the Maulers' league-best defense, Birmingham finally began to flex its muscles in the second quarter, riding the elite combination of quarterback Alex McGough and receiver Deon Cain.

    The two put on a show all night long, connecting for three touchdowns, including the biggest play of the night, a 40-yard bomb with under seven minutes to go to put the game to bed and earn the franchise its second-consecutive title.

    Birmingham Stallions @USFLStallions

    MONEY SHOT! 💸 <a href="https://twitter.com/McgoughAlex?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McgoughAlex</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cainera1_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cainera1_</a> ONCE MORE FOR THE TD! <br><br>🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/wQKQGDGIZb">pic.twitter.com/wQKQGDGIZb</a>

    Cain finished the game with 171 all-purpose yards in a dominant performance, earning himself championship game MVP.

    As for McGough, he finished his league MVP season strong with 207 passing yards and four touchdowns. He overcame what could have been a disastrous fumble in the second half that luckily didn't end up hurting his team after an ensuing Maulers' touchdown was overturned.

    Not bad for a guy that entered the season as a backup.

    Twitter rained down praise on the the Stallions' star duo for their elite performance.

    Birmingham Stallions @USFLStallions

    BACK-TO-BACK! 🙌 🏆<br><br>Your 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/USFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USFL</a> Champions! 🐎 <a href="https://t.co/EGn6lroIei">pic.twitter.com/EGn6lroIei</a>

    Birmingham Stallions @USFLStallions

    NO CAIN NO GAIN BABY 😤😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/cainera1_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cainera1_</a> <a href="https://t.co/SwRNXytPWG">pic.twitter.com/SwRNXytPWG</a>

    Birmingham Stallions @USFLStallions

    Have a day, 8️⃣5️⃣ 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/cainera1_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cainera1_</a> <a href="https://t.co/kJPXXavkSo">pic.twitter.com/kJPXXavkSo</a>

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    ALEX. MCGOUGH.<br><br>There are NO WORDS! 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USFL</a><br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/oQPxnq7Pur">pic.twitter.com/oQPxnq7Pur</a>

    Birmingham Stallions @USFLStallions

    HIM &amp; HIM 👑👑👑 <a href="https://t.co/5tRBjJofzD">pic.twitter.com/5tRBjJofzD</a>

    Cleve @CleveIsDaReaz_N

    Deion Cain ballin lol

    BirminghamSports @BirminghamSport

    Alex McGough to Deon Cain. Top 10. <a href="https://t.co/i8ExMqZrtd">https://t.co/i8ExMqZrtd</a>

    McScooby Szn @AuburnHippie

    Deion Cain is a baaaaaaaaad man

    Nikola @NikolaHost_TWI

    A team like the Arizona Cardinals really needs to consider signing Alex McGough to be their starter in September. Teams will later regret they didn't consider it when he eventually gets his chance and plays great! 👍

    Justin James (Santiago di Vega) @PoeticSoul8615

    Alex McGough has angel wings on his bicep...<br><br>Just saying

    The USFL Podcast @USFLPodcast

    McGough ➡️ Cain = 💰<br><br>That's all you need to know tonight!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USFLChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USFLChampionship</a>

    Will Harris 🐲🐴 @willharris74

    MCGOUGH TO CAIN AGAIN ARE YOU SERIOUS!!!

    Mike Zimmelman @MZimmel

    Including the postseason, Alex McGough has 34 total touchdowns through 12 weeks of games.<br><br>Birmingham also had 8 touchdowns with 2 minutes or less in the 1st half.<br><br>He's earned an NFL roster spot. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USFLChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USFLChampionship</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/USFLStallions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USFLStallions</a> <a href="https://t.co/AEZ8ru0nVd">https://t.co/AEZ8ru0nVd</a> <a href="https://t.co/1aHbU9TOSw">https://t.co/1aHbU9TOSw</a>

    Byron_Watkins @Byron_Watkins

    Alex McGough is an NFL QB.

    DJ DOUBLE D1 @dj_double_d1

    Don't know if it's good or bad, but Alex McGough does remind me of Tony Romo. He just kinds of runs around and wings it.

    James Larsen @JamesLarsenPFN

    The Deon Cain Show is about to bring back to back titles to the <a href="https://twitter.com/USFLStallions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USFLStallions</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USFL</a>

    The Stallions' defense showed up big as well, holding Pittsburgh to just four field goals and forcing a turnover late in the game that squashed any hopes of a comeback.

    Now, the season of spring football has officially come to an end and the attention will begin to fade back to the NFL's upcoming season. But some of these players won't be forgotten anytime soon.

    Outstanding performers like Cain and McGough could have NFL training camp invites waiting for them over the next couple of days.

    And that's the beauty of this league, giving guys a chance at the biggest stage. So far, nobody has done that better than the two-time champs.