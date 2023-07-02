Alex McGough, Deon Cain Lead Stallions to 2023 USFL Championship Win vs. Maulers

Alex Slitz/USFL/Getty Images for USFL

It's the beginning of a USFL dynasty for the Birmingham Stallions, who are back at the top of the mountain.

The Stallions defended their league title Saturday night with a 28-12 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, finishing off a campaign in which they were the best team in the league wire to wire.

After a slow start to the night offensively thanks to the Maulers' league-best defense, Birmingham finally began to flex its muscles in the second quarter, riding the elite combination of quarterback Alex McGough and receiver Deon Cain.

The two put on a show all night long, connecting for three touchdowns, including the biggest play of the night, a 40-yard bomb with under seven minutes to go to put the game to bed and earn the franchise its second-consecutive title.

Cain finished the game with 171 all-purpose yards in a dominant performance, earning himself championship game MVP.

As for McGough, he finished his league MVP season strong with 207 passing yards and four touchdowns. He overcame what could have been a disastrous fumble in the second half that luckily didn't end up hurting his team after an ensuing Maulers' touchdown was overturned.

Not bad for a guy that entered the season as a backup.

Twitter rained down praise on the the Stallions' star duo for their elite performance.

The Stallions' defense showed up big as well, holding Pittsburgh to just four field goals and forcing a turnover late in the game that squashed any hopes of a comeback.

Now, the season of spring football has officially come to an end and the attention will begin to fade back to the NFL's upcoming season. But some of these players won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Outstanding performers like Cain and McGough could have NFL training camp invites waiting for them over the next couple of days.

And that's the beauty of this league, giving guys a chance at the biggest stage. So far, nobody has done that better than the two-time champs.