    Mystics' Elena Delle Donne Suffers Sprained Ankle Injury, Helped Off Floor vs. Dream

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 1, 2023

    COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - JUNE 30: Elena Delle Donne #11 of the Washington Mystics drives against Laeticia Amihere #7 of the Atlanta Dream during the first half at Gateway Center Arena on June 30, 2023 in College Park, Georgia.
    Alex Slitz/Getty Images

    Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne suffered a sprained left ankle during her team's road game against the Atlanta Dream on Friday.

    Jenn Hatfield of The Next relayed Mystics head coach Eric Thibault's postgame comments regarding the ailment:

    Eric Thibault calls Delle Donne's injury an ankle sprain and says the team will have to see how she feels tomorrow and Sunday. <a href="https://twitter.com/TheNextHoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheNextHoops</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a> <a href="https://t.co/0BaEp4bqLG">https://t.co/0BaEp4bqLG</a>

    The injury occurred with 15 seconds remaining in the Dream's 94-89 win. Tyler Byrum of NBC Sports Washington provided more information.

    Delle Donne helped back to the locker room but able to stand up and put some weight on it.

    Elena Delle Donne went down late in Washington's game vs. Atlanta with an apparent ankle injury. <a href="https://t.co/AyhPZJUYT2">pic.twitter.com/AyhPZJUYT2</a>

    Delle Donne helped to the locker room <a href="https://t.co/NnBU89gwTh">pic.twitter.com/NnBU89gwTh</a>

    Delle Donne finished with 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting. The six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time MVP entered Friday averaging 18.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Mystics, who are fourth in the league standings at 9-6.

