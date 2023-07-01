Mystics' Elena Delle Donne Suffers Sprained Ankle Injury, Helped Off Floor vs. Dream

Mystics' Elena Delle Donne Suffers Sprained Ankle Injury, Helped Off Floor vs. DreamJuly 1, 2023
Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne suffered a sprained left ankle during her team's road game against the Atlanta Dream on Friday.
Jenn Hatfield of The Next relayed Mystics head coach Eric Thibault's postgame comments regarding the ailment:
Jenn Hatfield (she/her) @jennhatfield1
Eric Thibault calls Delle Donne's injury an ankle sprain and says the team will have to see how she feels tomorrow and Sunday.
The injury occurred with 15 seconds remaining in the Dream's 94-89 win. Tyler Byrum of NBC Sports Washington provided more information.
Delle Donne finished with 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting. The six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time MVP entered Friday averaging 18.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Mystics, who are fourth in the league standings at 9-6.
