Mystics' Elena Delle Donne Suffers Sprained Ankle Injury, Helped Off Floor vs. Dream

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne suffered a sprained left ankle during her team's road game against the Atlanta Dream on Friday.

Jenn Hatfield of The Next relayed Mystics head coach Eric Thibault's postgame comments regarding the ailment:

The injury occurred with 15 seconds remaining in the Dream's 94-89 win. Tyler Byrum of NBC Sports Washington provided more information.



Delle Donne finished with 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting. The six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time MVP entered Friday averaging 18.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Mystics, who are fourth in the league standings at 9-6.

