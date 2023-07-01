Lakers Rumors: Cam Reddish Agrees to 2-Year Contract After Blazers Stint

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are continuing to fill out their roster on the opening day of free agency.

Veteran forward Cam Reddish has agreed to a two-year deal to join the Purple and Gold following a short stint with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Reddish's deal is for the veteran's minimum, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports first reported Friday that the Lakers were targeting Reddish on a veteran's minimum deal.

The 23-year-old should be a solid depth addition in the Los Angeles lineup despite not quite living up to expectations as a top-10 pick.

The Atlanta Hawks selected Reddish 10th overall in the 2019 draft out of Duke. He spent two and a half seasons with the Hawks, averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 118 games while shooting 38.5 percent from the floor and 32.9 percent from deep.

Atlanta traded Reddish to the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season, but he appeared in just 35 games for the franchise before being traded to the Trail Blazers during the 2022-23 campaign.

Reddish's stint in New York was disappointing as Tom Thibodeau often kept him out of the rotation. He averaged 7.4 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor and 28.7 percent from deep.

In 20 games with the Trail Blazers, he averaged 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20 games while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 31.8 percent from deep.

Now in Los Angeles, the Lakers will be looking to maximize Reddish's potential as an athletic two-way wing in hopes he will help the franchise get back to the NBA Finals in 2023-24.

In addition to Reddish, the Lakers have also reportedly agreed to terms with Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent, and re-signed Rui Hachimura.