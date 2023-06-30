NBA Rumors: Cavs Eyeing Max Strus Sign-and-Trade with Heat After Niang Contract

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers might not be done.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported they already agreed to a three-year, $26 million contract with Georges Niang and a two-year, $32 million contract with Caris LeVert. Yet Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports noted they still want to add Max Strus via a sign-and-trade scenario.

Strus has already been connected to multiple teams and could command a decent contract after helping lead the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals.

The 27-year-old is coming off arguably the best season of his career in which he averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 41 percent from the field and 35 percent from deep.

While his shooting totals decreased from the 44.1 from the field and 41 percent from three-point range numbers he had the previous season, his performance marked a career-high in the other categories.

Strus also scored double-digit points in 12 of Miami's playoff games during its run to the NBA Finals. He was particularly effective in the second round when he averaged 14.7 points while shooting 47.8 percent from the field in the team's victory over the New York Knicks.

Cleveland could have used him in its own series against the Knicks in the first round, which it lost in five games.

The outside shooting is surely intriguing for the Cavaliers, especially since they have a number of players in Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley who attract so much defensive attention. Strus is someone who could spot up on the wing or even in the corner and consistently knock down open shots for the potential Eastern Conference contender.

Perhaps a deeper playoff run would be in order for the Cavaliers if they are able to land the guard.