    NBA Rumors: Grant Williams, Max Strus Linked to Pistons, Magic, Pacers in FA

    Erin WalshJune 27, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 25: Max Strus #31 of the Miami Heat, Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics and Caleb Martin #16 of the Miami Heat look on during Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 25, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Indiana Pacers have been active in gauging the free-agent market as they look to bring in some reinforcements around Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner this summer.

    According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Pacers are among the teams to be linked to Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams and Miami Heat veteran Max Strus. The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons could also be in the market for both players given the cap space at their disposal, Fischer added.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

