NBA Rumors: Grant Williams, Max Strus Linked to Pistons, Magic, Pacers in FA

The Indiana Pacers have been active in gauging the free-agent market as they look to bring in some reinforcements around Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner this summer.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Pacers are among the teams to be linked to Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams and Miami Heat veteran Max Strus. The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons could also be in the market for both players given the cap space at their disposal, Fischer added.

