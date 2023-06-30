Warriors' Updated Roster, Salary Cap After New Draymond Green Contract

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will remain together in Golden State.

Free-agent forward Green agreed to a four-year contract with the Warriors on the first day of NBA free agency, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

After adding Green, the Warriors will have nine active players on the roster for next season, according to Spotrac.

Spotrac also predicts that the Warriors will sign a four-year, $16.2 million contract with Brandin Podziemski, the No. 19 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.

With Green and Podziemski on the roster, here's a look at what the Warriors' salary cap could look like next year.

Warriors Projected Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

*estimated by Spotrac

Stephen Curry, PG: $51.9 million (2026)

Klay Thompson, SG: $43.2 million (2024)

Draymond Green, PF: $22.3* (2027)*

Chris Paul, PG: $30.8 million (2024, or 2025 non-guaranteed)

Andrew Wiggins, SF: $24.3 million (2026, or 2027 player option)

Gary Payton II, PG: $8.7 million (2024, or 2025 player option)

Kevon Looney, C: $7.5 million (2024, or 2025 partially guaranteed)

Jonathan Kuminga, PF: $6.0 million (2024, or 2025 club option)

Moses Moody, SG: $3.9 million (2024, or 2025 club option)

Brandin Podziemski, SG: $3.3 million* (2025, or 2026/2027 club option)*

Warriors Projected Starting Lineup

Stephen Curry, PG

Klay Thompson, SG

Andrew Wiggins, SF

Draymond Green, PF

Kevon Looney, C

Thanks to new CBA limitations on clubs above the luxury tax line, the Warriors will be unable to use the mid-level exception to sign players (that's how Golden State acquired guard Donte DiVincenzo last year). It's also likely that these limitations could lead to the Warriors carrying a 14-player roster instead of listing 15 players.

Assuming Green is on the roster and Podziemski gets signed, the Warriors will still have four spots left. One of those could go to 2023 second-round pick Trayce Jackson-Davis.