UFC on ESPN 48: Strickland vs. Magomedov Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Experience meets potential when Sean Strickland welcomes Abus Magomedov to the main event scene at UFC on ESPN 48.

Strickland has been on the UFC roster for a long time at this point. He made his debut all the way back in 2014 and will serve as a headliner for the fifth time in his career.

Conversely, Magomedov is a relative newcomer to the UFC roster. He knocked out Dustin Stoltzfus in the first round of his UFC debut and is now getting launched into a headlining fight against a seasoned veteran in Strickland.

It either says a lot about what the UFC thinks of Magomedov or how much they want Strickland to be a player in the middleweight division. Either way, it's an intriguing matchup that could be a breakout spot for Magomedov as the former PFL fighter looks to make a name for himself at the UFC's Apex Facility.

Here's a look at the complete card along with the latest odds and predictions for the featured bouts.