X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Knicks Trade Rumors: Pacers 'Leading' Suitor for Obi Toppin; NYK Seeks Draft Picks

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - MAY 12: Head Coach Tom Thibodeau and Obi Toppin #1 of the New York Knicks talk during Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semi-Finals against the Miami Heat on May 12, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Indiana Pacers are reportedly considered a "leading" suitor to trade for New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin.

    NBA insider Marc Stein reported the talks ahead of Friday's 6 p.m. ET start to free agency. It's unclear if the Knicks are actively shopping Toppin, who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

    Ian Begley of SNY reported the Knicks would seek draft pick compensation from the Pacers in a potential deal.

    The Dayton product has played a limited role over his first three NBA seasons, never averaging more than 17.1 minutes per game. He averaged 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor.

    After continually working on his jumper over the last few seasons, Toppin hit 34.4 percent of his threes last season. Along with the emerging three ball, he's also an excellent athlete and lob threat near the rim.

    The Knicks owe Toppin $6.8 million next season, the final year of his rookie contract. He is eligible for an extension between the start of free agency and the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

    The Pacers are expected to be aggressive in adding to their 3-4 positions this summer. Indiana is armed with a projected $32.2 million in cap space to fill out a burgeoning roster.

    Knicks Trade Rumors: Pacers 'Leading' Suitor for Obi Toppin; NYK Seeks Draft Picks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Toppin would make an interesting alley-oop partner with emerging point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has emerged as one of the best young passers in the league.