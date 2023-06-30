Nike Announces Kobe Bryant Brand Sneaker Relaunch for August 24

AP Photo/Alonzo Adams

Nike announced this week that it plans to relaunch the Kobe Bryant sneaker line within the next two months.

According to TMZ Sports, Nike CEO John Donahue revealed the news during an earnings call, saying: "It's going to be an exciting summer as we set the stage to relaunch the Kobe brand in advance of Kobe Day on 8/24."

In 2021, Kobe Bryant Day was created in the Los Angeles area to honor the late Bryant. The day was chosen since he wore the jersey Nos. 8 and 24 during his illustrious Hall of Fame career.

Bryant tragically died, along with his daughter Gigi Bryant, in a helicopter crash in January 2020, less than four years after playing his final NBA game with the Lakers in 2016.

While Bryant had a longtime partnership with Nike, his contract with the company ended in April 2021 when Nike and his estate failed to reach a new deal.

Per TMZ, Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, announced in March 2022 that a new contract had been agreed upon:

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue! I am so proud that my husband's shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remains so desired by his fans around the world. ...

"With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike products for years to come and with Nike donating 100 percent of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna's shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation."

Bryant spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, earning 18 All-Star selections, five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP awards, two scoring titles and one NBA MVP award.

Known by his nickname "The Black Mamba," Bryant is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, and sneakers and apparel from his brand have long been in high demand.

Nike has yet to announce its exact plans for the relaunch of the Kobe brand, but more details figure to become available as Aug. 24 approaches.