WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

WWE moved into the O2 Arena in London on Saturday for its annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view in which the fortunes of two competitors would change forever in the men's and women's same-titled ladder matches.

Elsewhere on the bill, The Bloodline engaged in a bitter civil war, and Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor.



The packed card marked the next stop on the road to SummerSlam and provided fans with the latest chapters in some of the most intense rivalries in professional wrestling.



Find out who emerged victorious on Saturday and built momentum ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer on August 5, with grades and analysis for every match.

