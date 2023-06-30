WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Before MITB

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Just 24 hours before Money in the Bank, WWE took over the 02 Arena in London for the go-home episode of SmackDown, headlined by the return of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the continuation of The Bloodline Civil War.



That segment capped a broadcast that also featured two high-stakes championship clashes and a rare blue brand appearance from social media megastar, Logan Paul.



What went down as the company laid the final groundwork for Saturday's premium live event?



Find out with this recap of the Fox broadcast.

