Celtics Rumors: Brad Stevens 'Actively Exploring Trade Opportunities' Ahead of FA

Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

Having already made one big move to acquire Kristaps Porziņģis, the Boston Celtics may not be done reshaping their roster this offseason.

Per The Athletic's Jared Weiss, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is "actively exploring trade opportunities" with free agency set to begin Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

The most obvious trade candidate for the Celtics at one point was Malcolm Brogdon. He was on the verge of being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team trade that also included the Washington Wizards, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on June 21 the deal fell apart.

Boston reworked the trade with Marcus Smart, not Brogdon, going to the Memphis Grizzlies and Porziņģis coming to the Celtics from the Washington Wizards.

Brogdon is under contract for two more seasons with salaries of $22.5 million in each year. ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted last week on Get Up the Clippers' deal fell through because Brogdon has a "health issue" that's considered "so significant" it likely prevents him from being included in any potential trade in the short term.

The Celtics also have to make a decision about restricted free agent Grant Williams.

Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor noted the Cleveland Cavaliers are "monitoring the situation" with Williams as they look for more frontcourt help.

There were rumblings about a potential Jaylen Brown trade because he's eligible for a supermax extension, but Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported last week all signs point to the 26-year-old signing the five-year, $295 million deal at some point.

Stevens explained the acquisition of Porziņģis was about making sure they had better balance on the roster after the offense struggled at times during the postseason.

Trading Smart does leave the Celtics with fewer guard options. Brogdon or Payton Pritchard, who is another potential trade candidate, could move into the starting lineup with Derrick White.

Boston still owns its future first-round draft picks from 2024 to '27 and 2029 to '30 that can be used to potentially increase the value of a trade offer if the team doesn't want to trade from its core group of players.

The Celtics have reached the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the past four seasons, but they are still looking to get over the hump to win their first title since the 2007-08 season.