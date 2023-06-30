Ranking Draymond Green's Ideal Landing Spots In NBA Free Agency

1 of 5

Harry How/Getty Images

Draymond has publicly expressed his appreciation for LeBron James on enough occasions to make people wonder about a potential team-up.

And though having both in a lineup with Anthony Davis would make things awfully cramped, it's easy to be intrigued about the wealth of playmaking such a team would have.

LeBron and Green are two of the best passing forwards of all time, and unselfishness can mask a lot of flaws (maybe even a lack of shooting).

But this landing spot feels like a reach, based mostly on L.A.'s avenues to get him there.

Right now, the Lakers are on track to have the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception, which brings a starting salary of $12.4 million. That's probably not enough to sell Draymond, no matter how big of a LeBron fan he is.

They could get to some cap space by declining Malik Beasley's team option, cutting Mo Bamba (whose salary is non-guaranteed) and renouncing their rights to D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, but my goodness, that's a lot of roster slashing for a 33-year-old forward who might not fit all that well with LeBron and AD.

A double sign-and-trade with Green and one of L.A.'s own free agents is another option, but those are pretty rare.

Ultimately, there are just so many hurdles here. And acquiring him is a cleaner process for the rest of the list.