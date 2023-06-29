A Wild 3-Team Trade to Land Draymond Green with Damian Lillard

0 of 4

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Damian Lillard has been a fixture in the NBA's rumor mill for years. This summer, Draymond Green is an unrestricted free agent. And last week, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Lillard has an eye for his Western Conference rival.

That and plenty of other buzz has led to chatter about a potential pairing of the two stars. And it got us thinking about how that might actually happen.

The Portland Trail Blazers don't figure to have cap space this summer, so Green would have to go in a sign-and-trade. Most importantly to this equation, Green would have to make it clear he is ready to move on from the Warriors. It's not a position the team expects or hopes to be in after dealing Jordan Poole for Chris Paul, but if it ends up the reality, Golden State could have a trade partner in Portland.

The question is, would that be enough to finally give Lillard a contender? Or is there another team—a third team—out there that might unload a star or near-star to get younger and bring it all together?

Let's get wild and check it out.