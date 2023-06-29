Cavs Rumors: Celtics RFA Grant Williams Eyed for Contract Entering NBA Free Agency

Cavs Rumors: Celtics RFA Grant Williams Eyed for Contract Entering NBA Free AgencyJune 29, 2023
The Cleveland Cavaliers "are monitoring the situation" as it relates to restricted free agent Grant Williams, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor.
The Cavs could offer Williams the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which is worth $12.4 million. Fedor also floated the idea of a sign-and-trade with Boston that included Cedi Osman draft compensation.
The Celtics have the option of matching any offer sheet Williams signs, and he has expressed a willingness to stay in Boston.
But many fans are questioning his long-term future with the team, especially in the wake of the Kristaps Porziņģis trade.
The Celtics will pay $100.4 million to the trio of Porziņģis, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in 2023-24. They'll combine to make even more moving forward if Porziņģis and Brown, who are in the final year of their contracts, both re-sign.
Boston might have a film ceiling on what it's willing to give a role players such as Williams.
The Cavaliers head into free agency with a clear need to upgrade at the wing, an area Williams doesn't necessarily address since he has primarily deployed as a power forward.
But the 24-year-old is a 37.9 percent three-point shooter and possesses the ability to guard multiple positions. He'd be a good fit in the frontcourt alongside Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Cleveland experimented with Lauri Markkanen in a similar role in 2021-22 and went on to finish fifth in defensive rating (108.9), per NBA.com. The 7'0" Markkanen was a much less natural choice to occupy the 3 than Williams would be.
Williams is likely to have a few different options given both his skill set and what's likely to be a reasonable value on his contract. Because of their limited spending power, getting him to Northeast Ohio in the first place could be a challenge.