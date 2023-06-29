Cavs Rumors: Celtics RFA Grant Williams Eyed for Contract Entering NBA Free Agency

Elsa/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers "are monitoring the situation" as it relates to restricted free agent Grant Williams, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor.

The Cavs could offer Williams the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which is worth $12.4 million. Fedor also floated the idea of a sign-and-trade with Boston that included Cedi Osman draft compensation.

The Celtics have the option of matching any offer sheet Williams signs, and he has expressed a willingness to stay in Boston.

But many fans are questioning his long-term future with the team, especially in the wake of the Kristaps Porziņģis trade.

The Celtics will pay $100.4 million to the trio of Porziņģis, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in 2023-24. They'll combine to make even more moving forward if Porziņģis and Brown, who are in the final year of their contracts, both re-sign.

Boston might have a film ceiling on what it's willing to give a role players such as Williams.

The Cavaliers head into free agency with a clear need to upgrade at the wing, an area Williams doesn't necessarily address since he has primarily deployed as a power forward.

But the 24-year-old is a 37.9 percent three-point shooter and possesses the ability to guard multiple positions. He'd be a good fit in the frontcourt alongside Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Cleveland experimented with Lauri Markkanen in a similar role in 2021-22 and went on to finish fifth in defensive rating (108.9), per NBA.com. The 7'0" Markkanen was a much less natural choice to occupy the 3 than Williams would be.

Williams is likely to have a few different options given both his skill set and what's likely to be a reasonable value on his contract. Because of their limited spending power, getting him to Northeast Ohio in the first place could be a challenge.