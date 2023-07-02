X

NBA

    Miles Bridges Signs Hornets' Offer Sheet; Reportedly 'Far Apart' on New Contract

    Erin WalshJuly 2, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts against the Miami Heat during the first half at FTX Arena on April 05, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Veteran forward Miles Bridges signed a $7.9 million qualifying offer for the 2023-2024 season with the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Bridges has officially signed the qualifying offer now, his agent Rich Paul tells ESPN.

    As Wojnarowski explained, the sides were "far apart in extension talks." His acceptance means Bridges will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

    The 25-year-old sat out the entire 2022-23 season after he was arrested in June 2022 on three domestic violence-related charges after he allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend in front of their two children.

    Bridges was released on a $130,000 bond, pleaded no-contest to one felony domestic violence charge in November and was sentenced to three years probation with no jail time.

    The NBA suspended Bridges for 30 games as a result, and he already served 20 games of that suspension during the 2022-23 campaign. The remaining 10 games will be served at the start of the 2023-24 season.

    Bridges put together an impressive 2021-22 campaign, averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 80 games while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.

    However, it's worth wondering how effective he will be when he finally returns to the court this season.

