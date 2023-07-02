Miles Bridges Signs Hornets' Offer Sheet; Reportedly 'Far Apart' on New Contract

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Veteran forward Miles Bridges signed a $7.9 million qualifying offer for the 2023-2024 season with the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

As Wojnarowski explained, the sides were "far apart in extension talks." His acceptance means Bridges will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

The 25-year-old sat out the entire 2022-23 season after he was arrested in June 2022 on three domestic violence-related charges after he allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend in front of their two children.

Bridges was released on a $130,000 bond, pleaded no-contest to one felony domestic violence charge in November and was sentenced to three years probation with no jail time.

The NBA suspended Bridges for 30 games as a result, and he already served 20 games of that suspension during the 2022-23 campaign. The remaining 10 games will be served at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Bridges put together an impressive 2021-22 campaign, averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 80 games while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.

However, it's worth wondering how effective he will be when he finally returns to the court this season.