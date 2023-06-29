Mahomes, Kelce vs. Steph, Klay Prize Money and Distribution For Charity Match

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for The Match

Capital One's The Match is back. And this time, two pairs of actual teammates will be hitting the greens at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas to go head-to-head.

Not only that, but each pair is a championship-winning duo. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs (who have won two Super Bowl championships together) will face off against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the NBA's Golden State Warriors (who have won four NBA titles together).

Bragging rights will be on the line when Mahomes, Kelce, Curry and Thompson play in this 12-hole match-play event featuring a scramble format on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TNT, truTV and HLN). They'll also have an opportunity to earn money for charity.

In the past, The Match has raised more than $35 million for charities and donated more than 27 million meals to Feeding America, per Warner Bros. Discovery. More money will be raised in this next edition of the event.

Four holes will be "challenge holes," and those are 4, 6, 8 and 12. A hole-in-one on any of those holes will lead to $2 million being donated to charity for that team. However, the 12th hole will result in $5 million getting donated if there's a hole-in-one.

If there are no aces on the challenge holes, there will still be $250,000 donated if either team gets within 5 feet of the pin. And if that doesn't happen, then $100,000 gets donated for the team that gets closest to the green with its first shot.

So there's a great opportunity for either Mahomes and Kelce or Curry and Thompson to rack up some sizable donation amounts for charity. All money will be going to the No Kid Hungry campaign.

Curry has the best chance to raise the most money. The 35-year-old Warriors point guard is easily the best golfer of the four taking part in The Match 8. He's shown that with his previous appearances at the American Century Championship, an annual celebrity golf tournament in which he's finished fourth three times.

Not only that, but Curry is the only one of the four with The Match experience. He and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning lost to pro golfer Phil Mickelson and former NBA player Charles Barkley in November 2020.

However, Thompson could make some surprise shots for the Golden State team.

"I'm going to take the same formula we do on the court," Thompson said, per Jeff Eisenband of PGATour.com. "Steph attracts all the attention, but I could sneak in there, put one on the pin playing best ball. So I'm just going to get in where I fit in and help Steph out as much as he needs me."

Mahomes and Kelce, typically a member of the favorited team when playing football, will look to pull off an upset as the golf underdogs in Las Vegas. Both have plenty of experience in the sport, though, as they're also former participants in the American Century Championship.

While Curry and Thompson should win, anything could happen. And regardless, it will be entertaining to watch, as The Match 8 will surely feature plenty of trash talk, much like the previous iterations.