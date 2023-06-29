UFC 290: Previewing Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodríguez and the Rest of the Card

0 of 5

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It's hard to believe, but it's already almost time for the UFC's annual International Fight Week bonanza, which typically culminates with the promotion's biggest card of the year.

This year, the card is UFC 290, which will pack the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 8.

It's hard to say whether this will go down as the UFC's biggest event of 2023 because the year is far from over. One way or the other, though, it's definitely a blockbuster, topped by two title fights and a host of meaningful bouts between relevant fighters.

Headlining honors will go to undisputed featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport, and challenger Yair Rodríguez, who holds the division's interim belt.

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno will attempt to defend the flyweight title against his long-time rival Alexandre Pantoja.

Before the belts go up for grabs, Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis will collide in what looks like a middleweight-title eliminator, and Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker will meet in a fan-friendly clash of lightweight contenders.

Hyped middleweight prospect Bo Nickal will kick off the main card against Tresean Gore, while the undercard features an interesting mix of former champions and red-hot contenders.

We've still got a little time to wait before it all goes down in Sin City, so let's keep ourselves busy by taking a closer look at the best bits of the card.

UFC 290 Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodríguez

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

155 lbs.: Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner

185 lbs.: Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore

UFC 290 Undercard

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

Jesus Aguilar vs. Shannon Ross

Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio

Terrence Mitchell vs. Cameron Saaiman