Ranking the Best 2023 NBA Free Agents Available

Ranking the Best 2023 NBA Free Agents AvailableJune 30, 2023
The NBA's 2023 free-agency period is upon us, as teams will be allowed to officially court new additions starting on Friday.
Some of the bigger names, including Kristaps Porziņģis and James Harden, have been taken out of the fray by virtue of player or team options being exercised, but there is still plenty of talent to be had.
Based on past production, age, how they fit in the modern NBA and a healthy dose of subjectivity, the top 25 of those available can be found below.
Free Agents 25-21
25. Yuta Watanabe (Unrestricted)
Yuta Watanabe may not be suited for a huge role, but a 6'9" player who can shoot 40-plus percent from deep (Watanabe is at 40.5 percent over the last three seasons) can at least make defenses a bit more honest by merely setting up shop in the corner on offense.
24. Kelly Oubre Jr. (Unrestricted)
The Charlotte Hornets were among the league's worst teams, and he only appeared in 48 games, so Kelly Oubre Jr. operated in relative obscurity last season. But his 20.3 points and 2.3 threes (albeit on just 31.9 percent shooting from deep) demonstrate that he could still help someone as a sparkplug scorer off the bench.
23. Kevin Love (Unrestricted)
Kevin Love turns 35 in September. Team defense when he's on the floor could be a real challenge going forward. But he just had a real role with a Finals team and shot 37.8 percent from deep in the playoffs. He could be a solid floor spacer for a team in need of shooting from the frontcourt.
22. Mason Plumlee (Unrestricted)
Mason Plumlee has never been a highly touted big man, but he brings a varied skill set that's increasingly valuable as teams embrace playmaking bigs. There are only 10 players in NBA history who match or exceed both of his career marks for rebounding percentage and assist percentage.
21. P.J. Washington (Restricted)
P.J. Washington shot a career-high 38.6 percent from deep in 2020-21, but that mark has gone down in each season since. Still, he's enough of a threat from the outside to pull opposing forwards away from the basket and can occasionally make a play with the ball.
Free Agents 20-16
20. Dillon Brooks (Unrestricted)
Dillon Brooks is an historically bad shooter whose overconfidence was brutally exposed by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the postseason, but he's a competitor and solid defender who may have some untapped potential as a tertiary (or quaternary) playmaker.
19. Grant Williams (Restricted)
Grant Williams may want to re-sign with the Boston Celtics, but the addition of Porziņģis likely means his time there is done. There will surely be teams that can talk themselves into a stout frontcourt defender who's hit 39.7 percent of his three-point attempts over the last three seasons.
18. Bogdan Bogdanović (Player Option)
Bogdan Bogdanović played five seasons overseas before coming to the NBA, so he's a bit older (and more experienced) than many realize. And his combination of outside shooting (38.7 percent from deep for his career) and secondary playmaking (4.2 assists per 75 possessions for his career) would improve almost any second unit.
17. Caris LeVert (Unrestricted)
Caris LeVert has been a wildly inefficient scorer throughout his career, but he also has multiple 40-point games (and one 50-pointer) to his name. And his ceiling as a bucket-getter could change a bench's fortunes.
16. Donte DiVincenzo (Unrestricted)
After an injury-riddled 2021-22 campaign torpedoed his free-agency value last year, Donte DiVincenzo bounced back with 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in just 26.3 minutes for the Golden State Warriors in 2022-23. His well-rounded game and outside shooting (39.7 percent from deep last season) make him one of this summer's more interested plug-and-play options.
Free Agents 15-11
15. Tre Jones (Restricted)
An underrated playmaker who very rarely turns the ball over, Tre Jones feels like a borderline shoo-in to return to the San Antonio Spurs (whether by re-signing or San Antonio matching whatever offer sheet he takes). He averaged 12.9 points, 6.6 assists and 1.6 turnovers in fewer than 30 minutes per game in his first season as a full-time starter.
14. Russell Westbrook (Unrestricted)
Right when it was starting to feel like the end of his career might come as quickly as it once did for Allen Iverson, Russell Westbrook had a perception-altering postseason with the Los Angeles Clippers. Spacey defense and an inconsistent jumper will still be concerns, but with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out, Westbrook's aggression and ability to get to the paint kept L.A. competitive in the first round.
13. D'Angelo Russell (Unrestricted)
In what was sort of the opposite of Westbrook's 2022-23, D'Angelo Russell was far better in the regular season than he was in the playoffs, but someone will talk themselves into Russell's outside shooting (39.6 percent in 2022-23) and feel as a pick-and-roll playmaker.
12. Christian Wood (Unrestricted)
Despite a bizarre situation in which his role seemed to change every time he got comfortable, Christian Wood stuffed the stat sheet with 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 threes and 1.1 blocks in just 25.9 minutes in 2022-23. Teams in need of some shooting in the frontcourt should be interested.
11. Bruce Brown (Unrestricted)
Despite his listed height of 6'4", Bruce Brown has spent time at just about every position on a basketball court during his career, and the versatility that came from that experience made him a vital part of the Denver Nuggets' championship run. Whether you need ball-handling, perimeter defense, a rim-runner for playmaking wings or bigs or some outside shooting, Brown can provide a little bit of everything.
Free Agents 10-6
10. Kyle Kuzma (Unrestricted)
Kyle Kuzma's scoring efficiency has dipped (or at best, plateaued) as his responsibility on that front has increased, but his passing and defense have both improved over the years. He's more versatile than he's been in the past, and he could sign to be someone's starting 4.
9. Jerami Grant (Unrestricted)
He adds little else to the box score, but Jerami Grant has proved himself an effective scorer over his three seasons since leaving the Nuggets. In that stretch, he's putting up 20.7 points and 2.1 threes, while shooting 37.2 percent from deep. A few more assists and rebounds would be nice, but when he's locked in both ends, he's a solid three-and-D forward.
8. Cameron Johnson (Restricted)
In an era when the combination of size, shooting and the ability to switch on defense is increasingly important, Cameron Johnson checks all three of those boxes. The 6'8" forward averaged a career-high 15.5 points in 2022-23, and he's hit 41.6 percent of his three-point attempts over the last two seasons.
7. Jakob Poeltl (Unrestricted)
Offensive rebounding is one of the game's most underrated forms of shot creation, and Joakim Noah is the only player in NBA history who matches or exceeds both of Jakob Poeltl's career per-possession averages for offensive rebounds and assists. Combine his unique offensive game with the legitimate ability to anchor a solid defense, and Poeltl looks like one of this summer's best free agents.
6. Austin Reaves (Restricted)
Austin Reaves is not in the top 10 by virtue of the oft-present Lakers bias. Throughout his second season (and on into the playoffs) he demonstrated an ability to create for others and generate moneyball-style points about as well as anyone. In 2022-23, only 19 players matched or exceeded each of Reaves' per-possession averages for points, assists, threes and free throws. And Reaves led that bunch in true shooting percentage.
5. Draymond Green (Unrestricted)
At 33, Draymond Green isn't quite the athlete he was at the height of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty, but his strength and awareness still make him one of the game's best and most versatile defenders.
His shot selection has improved in recent years too. And the ability to run the offense from the frontcourt creates opportunities for guards that wouldn't be there otherwise.
Yes, the lack of a jumper is a problem. That's increasingly problematic in today's NBA. But Draymond checks just about every other box as a basketball player.
Whether with the Warriors or some new team, he can be a high-end secondary playmaker and defensive culture-setter.
4. Khris Middleton (Unrestricted)
Injuries sort of doomed Khris Middleton's 2022-23 and his numbers that emerged from it.
In a contract year, he put up 15.1 points (his lowest average since 2016-17) and posted his first sub-50 effective field-goal percentage since his rookie campaign in 2012-13.
He just never got on track, and the disappointing culminated in a borderline embarrassing first-round loss to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat.
And because he'll turn 32 in August, it's fair to wonder if he's now trending toward the twilight of his career and more non-All-Star level play.
But Middleton has earned more benefit of the doubt than that. No one should be ready to jump off the bandwagon (every NBA player has one of those, right?) after one injury-plagued season.
Even if Middleton returns at 85-90 percent of his pre-2022-23 self, he'd be a dynamic offensive weapon who can create shots for himself and others and hit threes at a good clip.
From 2019-20 through 2021-22, Middleton averaged 20.4 points, 5.8 assists and 2.3 threes, while shooting 39.9 percent from deep.
3. Brook Lopez (Unrestricted)
Middleton isn't the only Buck entering free agency following the early and unexpected playoff departure. The difference is that Brook Lopez had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022-23.
Following a 2021-22 in which a back surgery limited him to 13 games, Lopez bounced back this season with 15.9 points, a career-high 2.5 blocks and a career-high 37.4 three-point percentage.
With his ability to anchor a defense on one end and keep the paint clear on the other, Lopez would be an ideal addition for any team with a star who wants to get to the basket.
That description obviously fits Giannis Antetokounmpo, and during 2022-23 (including the playoffs), Milwaukee was plus-8.8 points per 100 possessions when he shared the floor with Lopez, compared to plus-4.2 when Giannis played without the big man.
And when called upon, Lopez can still scale his game up, call on some of that low-post arsenal that made him an All-Star with the Brooklyn Nets and generate plenty of points. In the 1,381 minutes he played without Giannis in 2022-23 (again, including the playoffs), Lopez averaged 21.0 points per 75 possessions with a 64.0 true shooting percentage.
At 35, it's fair to think we're in the post-prime stretch of Lopez's career. And this most recent campaign may have been the final peak, but his game isn't predicated on explosiveness these days. The size, awareness and outside shooting that contributed to his success will all still be there next season.
2. Fred VanVleet (Unrestricted)
Fred VanVleet is a diminutive point guard and inefficient scorer who hasn't had an above-average effective field-goal percentage (or true shooting percentage) since his second season in 2017-18.
So, how on earth did he rise all the way up to No. 3 on this list?
First, VanVleet may be the poster player for the argument that volume can be every bit as important as accuracy for a three-point shooter (unless you're just a disaster on that latter front).
Over the last three seasons, he's tied for fourth in the league in three-point attempts per game. In the same stretch, among players with at least 300 attempts, he's 135th in three-point percentage.
But he's just good enough from out there that defenses have to pay attention, especially when they know he could fire at less than a moment's notice. That keeps potential help defenders honest outside the three-point line, which opens up a little extra space for drivers.
With that context in mind, it's easier to see why a player with a bad individual effective field-goal percentage could have a positive impact on the team's mark. In the same three-year period, the Toronto Raptors effective field-goal percentage has been better with VanVleet on the floor than it is when he's off.
That impact isn't entirely the product of VanVleet hoisting threes, though. He's also a solid possession organizer and distributor who just averaged a career-high 7.2 assists in 2022-23.
1. Kyrie Irving (Unrestricted)
There is plenty to be said (and plenty has been said) about Kyrie Irving's lack of availability over the years. For a wide variety of reasons, he just hasn't played a ton throughout his career (and especially over the last four seasons).
But there's no denying the talent. And time spent alongside LeBron James, Kevin Durant and most recently Luka Dončić shows that he can scale his game to fit alongside another dominant scorer.
In his 20 games with the Dallas Mavericks, he averaged 27.0 points, 6.0 assists and 2.9 threes, while shooting 39.2 percent from deep.
And over the entire season, the Mavs' point differential was better when Luka played with Kyrie than it was without him.
When he's in the game, Irving commands a ton of attention from opposing defenses, which obviously means there's less to be distributed to his four teammates.