Darius Garland Trade Rumors: Cavs Have Not Held 'Any Discussions' About Dealing PG

Amid recent buzz there could be something brewing with the Cleveland Cavaliers going into free agency, one thing that doesn't seem likely to happen is a Darius Garland trade.

Per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs haven't had "any discussions" about the 23-year-old point guard and "don't intend to move him" this offseason.

Appearing on ESPN 850 in Cleveland, Brian Windhorst teased "outlandish stuff" he's heard about the Cavs that he wouldn't divulge specific information about.

Garland's name is being bantered about because Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reported Wednesday the Cavs would be "open to" trading him if another team called to present an offer.

Cleveland signed Garland to a five-year, $197.2 million extension last summer that kicks in with the 2023-24 season. The team is in a pretty good situation with its roster and contracts right now.

Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are all under contract for at least the next two seasons.

One reason general manager Koby Altman might be open to making a significant move this summer is because of the struggles that quartet had in the playoffs against the New York Knicks.

Mobley and Allen averaged fewer than 10 points per game in that series. Mitchell and Garland shot under 44 percent from the field, though Garland at least made 38.7 percent of his three-point attempts.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer noted the New Orleans Pelicans "made one call" to the Cavs about Allen. It doesn't sound like those discussions went very far.

If the Cavs were going to make a significant move this offseason, Garland would probably be their most attractive trade chip. His deal is for the full five years with no player option and it's not a full max salaries.

The No. 5 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Garland is coming off his best season. He averaged 21.6 points on 46.2 percent shooting (41.0 percent from behind the arc) and 7.8 assists per game in 69 starts.