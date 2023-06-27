Dalvin Cook Rumors: Dolphins, More Have Contract Offers on Table for Free-Agent RB

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Dalvin Cook's June arrival in free agency may wind up being a blessing in disguise.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Cook has "multiple" offers on the table and plans to be patient for the right situation—both from a financial perspective and fit—to arise. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Dolphins are among the teams who have made an offer to Cook.

"Dalvin Cook has multiple offers right now, and he's going to command a significant contract," Pelissero said Tuesday on the Rich Eisen Show. "I don't think he's taking a big discount to go to Miami or anyplace else. But he's in control here because he's that rare player who transcends the market. Guys like this just don't become available in June."

The Vikings released Cook on June 9 after he spent his first six seasons in Minnesota. He was originally supposed to account for $14.1 million on the salary cap, and the team saved around $9 million by moving on.

Minnesota tried for months to find a trade partner for Cook, but interested teams waited out the situation and forced the Vikings' hand into allowing the four-time Pro Bowler to test the open market.

Cook has rushed for over 1,000 yards each of the last four seasons and is behind only Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb among rushers in that timeframe.

While it's no surprise Cook would garner significant interest on the open market, Pelissero's notion that he won't have to take much of a discount is a bit of an eyebrow raiser. The running back market was a complete bust in March, with no back landing a contract worth more than $6.3 million annually.

Miles Sanders and David Montgomery were the only two backs who even landed $5 million on an annual basis.

It's unlikely Cook will land a multiyear contract that takes him into his 30s, but a two-year deal worth around $10 million annually no longer seems out of the question.