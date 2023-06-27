X

    Khris Middleton Rumors: Bucks Expected to Finalize New Contract amid Kings Links

    Adam WellsJune 27, 2023

    Even though the Sacramento Kings have been clearing cap space with the hope of making a big splash in free agency, it doesn't sound like Khris Middleton will be leaving the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, "all signs" point toward Middleton signing a new deal with the Bucks even though the Kings' pursuit of the three-time All-Star has been a "popular theory" floated by people in the NBA recently.

