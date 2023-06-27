Draymond Green Rumors: Blazers, Kings, Pistons 'Expected' to Pursue Warriors PF

Kavin Mistry/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons are "expected to make plays" for Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green in free agency, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

On Monday, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that adding Green and re-signing Jerami Grant was "known to be a dream scenario from [Damian] Lillard's vantage point." Amick noted that path would require the Blazers to complete a sign-and-trade with Golden State.

Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said Monday they "remain committed to building a winner around Dame" amid continued questions over the star's future. Landing Green would certainly be quite the sign of intent, though the odds seem low of that actually happening.

The Pistons ($40 million) and Kings ($35.7 million) at least have the salary cap space to make the four-time All-Star an enticing offer without requiring the cooperation of the Warriors.

Last August, Heavy.com's Sean Deveney spoke to one NBA executive who said Green "has always wanted to play for the Pistons." He's a native of Saginaw, Michigan, and attended Michigan State, so the opportunity to return home and help the franchise gain a level of legitimacy could be compelling.

The Kings, on the other hand, are potentially one or two pieces away from being a genuine title contender after finishing with the third-best record (48-34). Green already figures to headed to the Hall of Fame, but he might relish the chance to win a championship outside of the Bay Area to bolster his legacy even further.

Still, Fischer wrote how "all indications continue to point" toward a reunion between the 33-year-old and the Warriors.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on June 19 after Green declined his 2023-24 player option the versatile forward there was a "desire" from the two sides to continue their partnership.

The reported trade sending Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards only reinforced that idea. Given the strained relationship between Poole and Green and the effects it had on the team as a whole, it certainly looked from the outside like the Warriors were choosing one over the other with the trade.

For Green to turn around and sign with another team would be quite the reversal.