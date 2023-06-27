Trying to Build Connor Bedard's Pro Comparison

0 of 5

If you read any casual scouting reports on presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft Connor Bedard, the superlatives jump off the page and for good reason.

He's been a brilliant junior player since he was 15 years old and he's racked up points and accolades like Ash collects Pokémon: he's got to get them all. Scouting analysis tells us a lot of things, but what it doesn't tell us is the way a player of his ilk is formed.

Bedard gets compared to Connor McDavid simply because he's the most recent player of that caliber to hit the draft. Before him, it was Sidney Crosby. Generational talents don't generally have peers, particularly at their age. What we can do to explain Bedard is to take his abilities and draw comparisons to the players we've been watching in recent years.

Trying to piece together the kind of player Bedard is going to be is tricky. We're trying to make the intangible tangible and that's difficult to do because Bedard is producing points against players who aren't NHL caliber. But a player of his ability will be able to do similar things at the next level because he's just that good.

We'll do our part by trying to explain him by picking out those around the league we see in particular parts of his play.