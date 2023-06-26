LeBron James Limited Edition PS5 Controller, Cover Revealed; Co-Designed by Lakers SF

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

PlayStation announced the limited edition PS5 controller and console cover featuring designs from LeBron James will release July 27.

Originally announced in March, the controller and console cover feature the phrase "Nothing Is Given. Everything Is Earned." Crowns, a nod to Los Angeles Lakers star's King James nickname, will also be prevalent throughout the design. Phrases "Chosen Ones," Build Uplift Empower," and "I Promise,"

"It's still crazy to think a kid from Akron who grew up playing games is getting to create something like this," James said in a statement announcing the release. "Designing a console cover and controller with PlayStation that gives a nod to my I Promise students and where we come from is a pretty cool thing. I hope it's something that continues to inspire everyone who touches it, and that they have a little fun finding meaning in every detail."

James' console comes as part of the PlayStation Playmakers initiative, which seeks to inspire collaboration between celebrities and their favorite gaming system. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase and international soccer star Romelu Lukaku will also be among the collaborators.

Preorders for the controller and cover will begin on June 29.