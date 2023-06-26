Veteran Free-Agent Contracts Browns Must Consider Before Training CampJune 26, 2023
Veteran Free-Agent Contracts Browns Must Consider Before Training Camp
Over the offseason, the Cleveland Browns plugged some of their biggest holes on defense. They did so by signing several free agents, including defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, safety Juan Thornhill and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.
With those acquisitions, as well as the addition of its 2023 draft class, Cleveland has a better roster now than it did when the 2022 season ended. But perhaps the Browns may not be quite done making moves, even with training camp set to begin next month.
According to Over The Cap, Cleveland still has $16.89 million in available cap space. So the team has some room if it'd like to pick up another notable free agent or two this summer.
Here's a look at several players the Browns may want to consider signing.
Matt Ioannidis, DT
Cleveland may have signed Tomlinson, but it could still further strengthen the interior of its defensive line. It isn't yet known who will be the starting second DT, although Jordan Elliott and rookie Siaki Ika should be in the mix.
But if the Browns want to add a more proven player who could immediately fill a starting role, then they should consider signing Matt Ioannidis. The 29-year-old is a seven-year NFL veteran who spent the 2022 campaign with the Carolina Panthers after spending his first six seasons with Washington.
Ioannidis has started 53 games in his career, including 13 last year. He recorded 37 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in his lone season with Carolina. But he's put up bigger sack totals in the past, as he had 7.5 in 2018, then 8.5 in 2019, while with Washington.
Even if Ioannidis doesn't have a huge ceiling, he's a solid player who could be a solid short-term addition for Cleveland. So if the Browns are serious about being a playoff contender in 2023, they should slot Ioannidis in next to Tomlinson on their D-line.
J.D. McKissic, RB
Nick Chubb is Cleveland's clear-cut No. 1 running back. But the team no longer has a front-runner to serve as the No. 2 RB now that Kareem Hunt isn't on the roster. At this point, though, the role seems likely to go to either Jerome Ford or Demetric Felton Jr.
Perhaps the Browns will bring in another back to add to the mix. If so, then J.D. McKissic could be an ideal fit, as he's an experienced pass-catching RB who has a skill set much different than that of Chubb's.
McKissic, a seven-year NFL veteran, spent the past three seasons in Washington. The 29-year-old was limited to eight games last year because of a neck injury. But he put up solid numbers during his time there, especially on the receiving side, as he had 150 catches for 1,159 yards and four receiving scores from 2020-22.
By signing McKissic, Cleveland would have another talented playmaker for quarterback Deshaun Watson to utilize in the offense. And at this point in the offseason, McKissic may be open to signing a low-cost, short-term deal that would make sense for both him and the Browns.
Myles Jack, LB
Myles Jack has played 103 games and made 95 starts over seven NFL seasons, six of which were with the Jacksonville Jaguars and one (the 2022 campaign) with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yet, Jack is still only 27, not set to turn 28 until Sept. 3.
That's why it could make a lot of sense for Cleveland to pursue Jack, if he's willing to sign a low-cost, prove-it deal for 2023. The Browns could use a bit more depth at linebacker, and Jack has a lot of potential upside.
Last year, Jack had 104 tackles, marking the fourth time in five seasons he exceeded the century mark. He's also been able to stay healthy for much of his career, as he's played 14 or more games in all but one season.
Cleveland could use Jack as a starter who would also be able to serve as a veteran mentor to the team's young LBs. Of course, the Browns shouldn't overpay, as another linebacker isn't exactly a pressing issue for them at this point.