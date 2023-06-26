Veteran Free-Agent Contracts Browns Must Consider Before Training Camp

0 of 3

AP Photo/Phil Long

Over the offseason, the Cleveland Browns plugged some of their biggest holes on defense. They did so by signing several free agents, including defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, safety Juan Thornhill and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

With those acquisitions, as well as the addition of its 2023 draft class, Cleveland has a better roster now than it did when the 2022 season ended. But perhaps the Browns may not be quite done making moves, even with training camp set to begin next month.

According to Over The Cap, Cleveland still has $16.89 million in available cap space. So the team has some room if it'd like to pick up another notable free agent or two this summer.

Here's a look at several players the Browns may want to consider signing.