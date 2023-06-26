6 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ABC 5

0 of 6

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

It's safe to say Saturday's UFC on ABC 5 event in Jacksonville, Florida was one of the promotion's most exciting offerings of the year so far.

The event was topped by a high-stakes featherweight clash, with unbeaten contender Ilia Topuria taking on Top-15 mainstay Josh Emmett. The pair closed out an entertaining card in style, engaging in a five-round, Fight of the Night-winning battle that Topuria won by unanimous decision.

The co-main event was also a thriller, with ranked flyweights Maycee Barber and Amanda Ribas slugging it out until the former put a stop to things with a nasty salvo in Round 2, picking up what could be the biggest win of her career so far.

The card was not without disappointments. Most notably, a heavyweight fight between Justin Tafa and Austen Lane ended with a no-contest after the latter landed an accidental eye poke less than 30 seconds into the first round.

However, that letdown was preceded by an impressive submission win from rising middleweight contender Brendan Allen, a pair of decision wins from welterweight veterans Neil Magny and Randy Brown, and plenty more.

Keep scrolling for the fights we're hoping will be made in the wake of this action-packed card in Jacksonville.