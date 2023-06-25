Video: Antonio Brown Discusses Tom Brady Relationship with Tyreek Hill

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown shed light on his relationship with legendary quarterback Tom Brady—or lack thereof—during an appearance on Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill's podcast.

Brown said at the 42:56 of It Needed to Be Said that he and Brady had a "football relationship." He added the two didn't share a lot in common away from the field and haven't maintained much contact after Brown abruptly left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Earlier in the podcast, the seven-time Pro Bowler discussed his Bucs run and lamented how from the start he was made to "look like a little kid" with reports of him staying at Brady's home.

Things got worse heading into the 2021 season. Brown said he didn't think the team properly valued him during that offseason, and his suspension for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols made things worse because he thought he was "targeted" by the league.

At the 32:08 mark, Brown said Brady spoke with him during the year and gave him "talks like he thinks I'm a narcissist." Beyond the three-game suspension, Brown said he needed time off to rest as he was battling injuries.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio paraphrased Brown's comments about a conversation with Brady preceding his climactic appearance against the New York Jets. He claimed Brady promised to give him plenty of targets in the game as a way of encouraging him to suit up while he was still less than 100 percent.

Brown had five targets against New York before his frustration boiled over and he walked off the field.

There was clearly much more going on behind the scenes that led to the 34-year-old walking out. He hasn't played another NFL snap since.