Warriors' Steve Kerr on Chris Paul-Jordan Poole Trade: 'We Sensed We Needed A Shift'

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors surprised many when they traded promising young guard Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for aging veteran Chris Paul, but head coach Steve Kerr believes it was a necessary move.

When discussing the trade with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, Kerr said the Warriors shipped Poole away because "we sensed we needed a shift."

Trading Poole for Paul is the first major move made by new Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., who took over for Bob Myers after he stepped down following an incredible run in which the Warriors won four championships in eight years.

Kerr explained that while the team still believes in its core led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, it was obvious that changes were needed after the Warriors were eliminated from the playoffs in the second round this year.

"We're going to be a lot different. The last thing I'm going to do is say anything about a team that just won a championship a year ago and then fought through a difficult season. Made a helluva run at the end of this year. I've loved this group that we've had the last couple years.

"But the biggest point is that we sensed we needed a shift. Didn't mean we needed an overhaul, but we needed a shift of some sort. I think everybody in the organization sensed that. And it feels like we've made a pretty significant shift without giving up our identity and our sense of who we are as a team. I think, all in all, it's a very positive shift."

Poole, who was signed to a four-year, $123 million extension last offseason, is likely to thrive as the No. 1 offensive option on a rebuilding Wizards team. However, Kawakami noted that "no Warriors person I talked to expressed any regrets about" dealing away the 24-year-old.

Paul is far removed from his days as one of the best point guards in the NBA, so it remains to be seen how his acquisition will benefit the Warriors on the court next season as they try to make another run to the NBA Finals.