    Mike Dunleavy Jr. Agrees to Contract as Warriors GM After Bob Myers' Exit

    Doric SamJune 16, 2023

    The Golden State Warriors will enter a new era after agreeing to a contract with vice president of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr. as their new general manager on Friday.

    Dunleavy spent the first four-and-a-half years of his playing career with the Warriors.

    The 42-year-old is replacing Bob Myers after he stepped down as the team's president and general manager on May 30 after serving as GM since 2012. Myers endorsed Dunleavy for the job at his exit press conference, telling reporters: "He's really good. He'd be fantastic if that's the choice."

    Dunleavy's predecessor leaves behind a large legacy to live up to, as the Warriors won four championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) during Myers' tenure.

    However, Dunleavy is taking over a Warriors franchise that is in transition.

    Golden State went 44-38 and was eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. The team faces significant roster decisions this offseason.

    Star forward Draymond Green can become a free agent if he declines his $27.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season. Klay Thompson is entering the final year of his deal and, like Green, has expressed interest in signing an extension. Jordan Poole, who is considered a trade candidate after his disappointing showing in the playoffs, will be entering the first year of a four-year, $128 million contract extension and is unlikely to be dealt away easily.

    Still, the Warriors have a window of title contention as long as star point guard Stephen Curry remains in his prime. It's up to Dunleavy to maximize that opportunity by building a competitive roster around him to compete for a championship once again.