College World Series 2023: Predictions, Top Prospects to Watch in Finals

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

The 2023 College World Series best-of-three championship series could feature the top three selections in the 2023 MLB draft.

LSU Tigers pitcher Paul Skenes and outfielder Dylan Crews and Florida Gators outfielder Wyatt Langford sit at the top of many draft boards.

Crews and Langford will be front and center in the all-SEC matchup in Games 1 and 2 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Skenes turned in an incredible outing on Thursday to power LSU past the Wake Forest Demon Deacons into the championship round.

Skenes may not be used until Game 3, which is a massive bonus for Florida.

The Gators were able to sit back and watch LSU and Wake Forest duel it out on Thursday, one day after it clinched its spot in the final round.

Florida should have the slight edge over LSU going into the series, but it needs to win Games 1 and 2 to avoid the potential of Skenes pitching the Tigers to a title in Game 3.